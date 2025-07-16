Dick Wheeler honored for 50 years with Naperville Municipal Band

For 50 years, Dick Wheeler has struck the right chord playing his clarinet with the Naperville Municipal Band.

“It’s gone by very fast. I do remember when I first joined and they talked about ‘what happens if you have 50 years (in the band),’…you know, I was thinking…”Will I even be alive?” So here I am, and I feel grateful for that,” said Wheeler.

Recognizing Wheeler’s five decades of musical service with the band

During a concert on Thursday, July 10, the band recognized his five decades of service.

“It’s absolutely incredible. I think that’s huge, I think that’s very special. And Dick is just a wonderful human being, so during those 50 years, he’s been an incredible servant to the band, a fabulous musician. And I think somebody that just has made a wonderful difference for our organization,” said Naperville Municipal Band Conductor and Music Director Emily Binder.

Uncle’s clarinet set Wheeler on his musical path

The clarinet was Wheeler’s ticket into the band, an instrument he picked up in elementary school.

“In fourth grade, I started taking music lessons, and my grandparents had an old metal clarinet that had belonged to my uncle. So that was the reason I started on the clarinet,” said Wheeler.

“I had played all through high school and college, put my horn away, didn’t touch it for ten years. Then there was an article in the Naperville Sun that was asking for players, especially clarinet players. So I called up Ron Keller, and the rest is history,” said Wheeler.

Tribute plays on, even when rain dampens the outdoor concert

Wheeler was recognized at the tribute concert by a number of notables, including Naperville Mayor Scott Wehrli and State Senator Laura Ellman.

But as rain blew into the area, the outside concert was cut short…though the tribute would play on, as the band moved inside, along with friends and family members of Wheeler.

Musical selections performed in his honor included his alma mater’s fight song, “I’m a Jayhawk,” from the University of Kansas, and “Home on the Range.”

Binder said she was honored to conduct Wheeler’s special night.

“I think I derive a lot of inspiration from folks like Dick when it comes to just understanding the importance of lifelong musicianship and realizing how special the Naperville Municipal Band is. People join and they don’t want to leave. And so it’s really a beautiful thing to be able to be with them,” said Binder.

‘Most terrific organization I could ever ask for’

“This is the most terrific organization I could ever ask for. I never really thought I could play after college, and to be able to play with a group like this at this caliber was beyond my wildest dreams,” said Wheeler.

With 50 years in the band under his belt, he’s excited to see how his future with the group will play out.

“I have no idea how long I will keep going, but I will keep going as long as I can. We have one member who’s 92, and has been in the band 78 years and he’s still playing,” said Wheeler.

