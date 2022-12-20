Dine Around Downtown Naperville With The Mayor This February

The Downtown Naperville Alliance (DNA) is launching a new charity event in the new year. Dine Around Downtown Naperville with the Mayor will have its inaugural run on February 22.

Pop To Find Your Restaurant Pick

Part of the fun of this new event is the element of surprise. Participants will gather at Elements at Water Street at 6 p.m. to start things off with an hour of an open bar and heavy appetizers.

During that time, diners will head over to a balloon wall, where they’ll throw a dart to pop their surprise pick of the night’s restaurant.

Each balloon will have the name of one of the ten different restaurants taking part inside. They’ll then head off to their popped pick for a 3-course-meal with drinks.

“I’m thrilled to take part in an event that will treat attendees to a great meal for a great organization,” Naperville Mayor Chirico said in a press release. “This is an entertaining and unique way for participants to have the chance to revisit a favorite restaurant or maybe discover a new downtown dining destination for future nights out.”

The ten restaurants taking part are Allegory, Bev’s, Catch 35, Hugo’s Frog Bar & Fish House, GIA MIA, La Sorella di Francesca, Rosebud, SixtyFour – Wine Bar & Kitchen, Sullivans, and Vasili’s Mediterranean.

NCTV17 Chosen As Beneficiary for Inaugural Event

For the inaugural event, Mayor Chirico has chosen Naperville Community Television (NCTV17) as the evening’s beneficiary.

“Showcasing our world-class restaurants fits perfectly alongside NCTV17’s work to highlight the local events, people and places that make Naperville a world-class city,” said Chirico.

Tickets are $150 per person, and are being sold only in pairs. That cost does not include any tips, whether at check-in or at the final destination restaurant. All profits from the event will go to NCTV17.

“NCTV17 is thrilled to be part of this inaugural event,” said Elizabeth Spencer, Executive Director of NCTV17. “As Naperville’s hometown media outlet we think this event is fun, innovative and helps bring even more life to Downtown Naperville. Thank you to Mayor Chirico for choosing NCTV17 as the nonprofit to benefit from this new initiative.”

Tickets are available through the Downtown Naperville website.