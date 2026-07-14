Dirty soda shop Swig plans to open in Naperville

Swig, a dirty soda drive-thru chain founded in Utah, is coming to Naperville.

The company signed a 13-unit franchise deal with Chicago franchise owners Derek and Michele Hinks last week, according to a news release.

Naperville is one of several Chicago suburb locations in the franchise agreement. Other cities include Crest Hill, Joliet, and Bolingbrook. The first Chicago location is set to open this August.

Husband-and-wife team help Swig’s Midwest expansion

The husband-and-wife team of Derek and Michelle Hinks owns Sip City Social LLC, and said they were looking forward to the new venture.

“We’ve admired Swig for years, not only because it created the dirty soda category, but because of the way the brand brings people together and makes every visit a fun, memorable experience,” said Derek Hincks in the news release. “As longtime fans of the brand, becoming franchisees felt like a natural next step after meeting the experienced Executive team.”

Swig President Todd Smith said he appreciated the Hinks seeing the brand’s “long-term potential.”

“Chicago represents an exciting growth market for us, and Derek and Michelle are well-positioned to introduce the Swig experience to new guests while building lasting connections within their communities,” said Smith.

Creators of dirty soda

Started in 2010 in St. George, Utah, Swig is home to the “dirty soda,” adding flavors, fresh fruits, purees, and creams to favorite pop beverages.

The company now also serves water-based “Refreshers” and customizable energy drinks called “Revivers,” along with snacks.

The brand has 150 locations across 16 states. The new Chicago locations will be its first offerings in Illinois.

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