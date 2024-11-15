District 203 begins planning for 2025 summer school      

Cold weather might be setting in, but Naperville School District 203 officials have their sights set on warmer temperatures as preliminary plans for next year’s summer school program are heating up.

District 203’s board of education is slated to vote at its upcoming meeting on Monday, Nov. 18 on the general framework for next year’s summer school format, dates, and fees. The vote will help pave the way for more granular reviews, including the type of courses that will be offered to students, in the months ahead.

Four new school options proposed

Based on a proposal on the table, District 203 officials are planning to add four new host sites for next year’s summer school offerings: Kingsley and Prairie elementary schools, Lincoln Junior High School, and Naperville North High School.

Kevin Wojtkiewicz, director of summer learning, discussed this and some of the other program proposals for the year ahead in his preliminary presentation to the board at a meeting on Monday, Nov. 4.

The district is proposing similar course fees to prior years, including an assessment of $195 per course for elementary grades and more specific course fees, ranging from $195 to $400, at the junior high and high school levels.

“While our overall summer revenue has remained steady, it’s important to note that we have seen increased expenses, particularly in the areas of transportation and food service,” Wojtkiewicz said of the balancing act in play.

Summer school courses are slated to begin June 4 at all grade levels and run through July 11 for kindergarten to grade 8 and through July 15 for high schoolers.

A look back at this past summer

Wojtkiewicz and other District 203 officials said this past summer’s program was well received, with attendance on pace with prior years. Several new offerings were provided, including a Model UN course that had high enrollment.

In his look-back report, Wojtkiewicz touched on some of the notable courses that built on District 203’s mission of offering new and unique survey-type courses for students of all grade levels.

“One example was the junior high flight and space class that visited Clow International Airport in Bolingbrook,” Wojtkiewicz said. “Each student had the unique opportunity to fly in a small aircraft with a licensed pilot.”

While enrichment courses have long been a key characteristic of District 203’s summer school program, so, too, are intervention classes for students in need of making up lost credits lost during the regular school year. Some, but not all, of the students in need of remedial help attend summer school.

Jayne Willard, assistant superintendent for curriculum and instruction, said summer school is one of multiple pathways available to students who need to make up lost credits. For students not attending summer school and in need of remediation, Willard said counselors oftentimes are brought into the fold to find other options.

“We will find other ways to help make sure that they have made up the credit,” Willard said. “Summer school is just one way. Sometimes our kids need the break.”

‘I’m really proud’

During preliminary discussions of next year’s summer school program, and the look back at this past summer’s offerings, multiple District 203 board members praised school staffers for their efforts in providing a well-rounded list of courses.

“This is one of those resources I’m really proud we can offer,” Board President Kristine Gericke said. “There’s something for everybody. What junior high kid, or even a young high schooler, can fly a plane, even if it’s for a minute?”

Board member Kristin Fitzgerald gave similar sentiments as she poured over the data presented at the Nov. 4 meeting.

“I’m so grateful for this resource for our students,” Fitzgerald said. “There are not many districts that have this degree of programming.”

