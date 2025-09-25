Divers discover submerged car in Naperville’s Lake Osborne

Divers with the Naperville Fire Department discovered a submerged car in Naperville’s Lake Osborne on Thursday.

Divers undergoing training when they found submerged car

The divers were reportedly undergoing training when they came across the car, according to a Naperville police officer on the scene.

The lake is located next to the Naperville Public Safety Campus at 1380 Aurora Ave.

Investigation as to how car got there and when

Officials said it was unclear how long the car had been there. A tow truck was called in around 11 a.m. to assist in pulling the vehicle out of the water. At the time of this posting, crews were still working on securing the vehicle so that they could pull it out.

A police spokesperson said an investigation into how the car got there and when is forthcoming

