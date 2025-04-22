DOGE cuts hit Naperville’s DuPage Children’s Museum

Federal cuts from the Department of Government Efficiency have hit home in Naperville at the DuPage Children’s Museum.

An expected $84,000 grant to the museum from the Institute of Museum and Library Services has been terminated.

The money was meant to fund expanding the museum’s Questioneers exhibit, based on the New York Times best-selling children’s book series of the same name, written by Naperville author Andrea Beaty.

Loss of funding halts traveling exhibit plans

“That termination will prevent us from building an impactful traveling version of our Questioneers exhibit, which is about these fabulous kids, second graders, who are all about figuring out life, being resilient, being curious, and moving forward,” said Andrea Ingram, president of the DuPage Children’s Museum.

The exhibit features illustrations of children from different backgrounds working to make an impact in their communities while pursuing different goals. One character, Ada Twist, wants to be a scientist, and another, Sofia Valdez, has aspirations to be president.

Ingram explained that a traveling version of the exhibit was sought after by libraries around the state due to its educational and empowering nature. She says this cut could be just the beginning for children-focused organizations nationwide.

“The loss of this grant is not only the tip of the iceberg for us. It’s the tip of the iceberg for the families in the communities who we serve. Even our stakeholder partners, our school districts and childcare centers,” she said.

DuPage Children’s Museum seeks private donors amid broader concerns

The museum is now seeking private donors or sponsors as a way to fund the traveling exhibit, but none have been confirmed yet.

With more federal cuts looming, Ingram says it’s more important than ever to speak up for those at risk.

“If there is something that is being eliminated and it relates to children, it impacts us all. And we must have the conversation about the extent of these cuts and take a systemic approach to pushing back. And that means every one of us needs to use our voice and believe that it matters, because it does,” she said.

If you have a story idea, we want to hear from you!