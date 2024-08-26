Donors’ stone could be added to Gold Star Families Memorial in Naperville    

Donors of the Gold Star Families Memorial Monument that was installed and dedicated last year at Veterans Park in Naperville could be recognized through the installation of a stone, based on a recently presented proposal that is under review.

Organizers behind the monument have suggested the addition of the donors’ stone as a token of appreciation for their support. The Naperville Park Board, which has final say on the plans, had a preliminary discussion at a meeting on Thursday, Aug. 22.

Several groups suggested donors’ stone

Eric Shutes, director of planning with the Naperville Park District, discussed how the proposed donors’ stone came together at the recent meeting.

In early August, Shutes said representatives with the Gold Star Committee and Century Walk Corporation presented the idea at a committee-level meeting. Shutes also explained some of the granular logistical details associated with the recognition stone.

“Park District staff and community members identified a location for the proposed donors’ recognition stone at Veterans Park, adjacent to the concrete walk that leads to the Gold Star Families Memorial Monument,” Shutes said.

Groups take responsibility for installation

Based on the preliminary conversations, representatives with the Gold Star Committee and Century Walk Corporation will take care of the entire process, including furnishing the stone and having it installed at the specified location.

“Any areas impacted by the project shall be restored by the Century Walk’s installation team, and all costs associated with the project shall be covered by the Century Walk,” Shutes explained.

A similar course of action was taken in April of 2021, when the park district adopted an ordinance that gave the Century Walk Corporation a grant of license to design, fabricate and install the Gold Star Families monument at Veterans Park.

Vote on Gold Star donors’ stone to take place next month

To finalize the process, park district officials need to amend the existing agreement in place with Century Walk and add language for the donors’ stone.

“As a next step, we will present an ordinance to approve that first amendment at the Sept. 12th meeting,” Shutes said as he outlined the timeline for finalizing the process.

The Hershel Wood Williams Congressional Medal of Honor Education Foundation Inc. established the Gold Star Families Memorial Monument program in 2010. Since then, monuments have been installed in communities across the U.S. in the hopes of recognizing Gold Star families for their service.

If you have a story idea, we want to hear from you!