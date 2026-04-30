Downtown Naperville revisits dog days of summer with sculpture series

Downtown Naperville is bringing back the dog days of summer for this year’s sculpture series.

Dogs picked for this year’s sculpture series…with one purrfect outlier

The Downtown Naperville Alliance announced in a Facebook post early this morning that its annual summer sculptures for 2026 will be dogs.

The pick is a repeat of the theme used in 2019, which got a paw-sitive response the first time around, with the DNA referring to it as a “fan favorite.”

Some of the “pupular” breeds from that original run will be back, including Labradors, Newfoundlands, and Siberian huskies. There will also be Doberman pinschers…and even one cool cat to be ‘purr-ched’ in the mix, with 25 sculptures in all.

Sculptures scattered throughout downtown this June

They’ll all be scattered around the sidewalks of downtown Naperville, to be put in place in early June. Each will be sponsored by a business or organization, and will have its own signature look, thanks to the work of local artisans.

Featured image – File photo from 2019 dog sculpture series

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