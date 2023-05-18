Downtown Naperville sees return of Starbucks, now traditional, this Friday

The Starbucks in downtown Naperville located at the corner of Main Street and Jefferson Avenue is set to reopen this Friday, May 19, in the form of a traditional Starbucks.

Previously a Starbucks Reserve

The location had previously been a Starbucks Reserve, offering special café food like pizzas, salads, and soups, along with cocktails, wine, and beer, and a special espresso menu. At the time of its opening in the spring of 2021, it was one of just four Starbucks Reserves in the world.

Transforming to a traditional Starbucks

But in 2022, the company decided to temporarily close the location to transform it into a traditional Starbucks, offering standard blended beverages, seasonal lattes, and the chain’s usual menu items.

“I think they felt their better concept was their regular Starbucks,” President of the Naperville Development Partnership Christine Jeffries told NCTV17 back in March. “They’re not reducing the size of the restaurant, but they’re going to return to their roots.”

Now about nine months after its closing, the revamped shop at 203 S. Main Street will open its doors at 5 a.m. on Friday.

