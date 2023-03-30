New restaurants, businesses coming to Naperville this spring

From restaurants to retail, new businesses are popping up this spring around Naperville.

New offerings along Route 59

Several will open up shop in the next few weeks along Route 59, covering north-to-south Naperville.

Starting at 760 N. Route 59, Hangry Joe’s Hot Chicken recently launched its Naperville location to give locals a taste of Nashville. The Virginia-based chicken shop offers chicken sandwiches, fingers, and wings in six different spice levels.

Only minutes down the road, a 75,000-square-foot convention, banquet, and performance facility called The Matrix Club will be located at 808 S. Route 59. Though no official date has been announced, President of the Naperville Development Christine Jeffries said The Matrix Club, “should be opening very soon.”

In late spring, the old Baker’s Square at 796 Route 59 will have a new tenant. From the creator of the Italian-inspired restaurant, VAI’s, comes a second eatery called “Entourage,” described as a “Mindfully Crafted American Kitchen + Cocktails.”

The owners say it will have a steak component program, “dry aging” different cuts of beef in house. Its menu will also feature seasonal seafood items, in-house wood smoked and slow cooked meats, small plates, and an 18 stool bar. The creators say they are bringing “the evolution of Urban dining to the suburbs.” Entourage is targeting a June 15 opening.

Two new shops will soon make their debuts in the Wheatland Marketplace. Bubble tea store Kung Fu Tea is coming to the area this spring.

The made-to-order beverage chain will serve classic, milk, and fruit teas, slushies, and more in a variety of flavors, including orange green tea and strawberry lemonade. Kung Fu Tea will be located at 3108 S. Route 59 in Suite 132.

Just a stone’s throw away will be national donut franchise Duck Donuts, which is slated to open this April. The donut chain is known for its made-to-order donuts. They’re typically dipped in a glaze or icing of the customer’s choice, before being sprinkled with customized toppings. The store will be located at 3124 Route 59. The owner eventually plans to open a second Naperville location along the Ogden Avenue corridor.

And making a return this summer is Bar Louie, which will open up a new location in Naperville Crossings. Bar Louie will offer handcrafted martinis, cocktails, and a scratch kitchen at 2835 Showplace Drive.

The previous Naperville Bar Louie location at 22 E. Chicago Avenue closed in January 2020.

Downtown Naperville development

Additions and changes are also ahead for the downtown Naperville area. The Starbucks Reserve at 203 S. Main Street is transforming into a traditional Starbucks. Construction is set to be completed in the late spring.

“I think they felt their better concept was their regular Starbucks,” said Jeffries. “They’re not reducing the size of the restaurant, but they’re going to return to their roots.”

A pair of stores are moving into the old Gap building at 223 S. Main Street. An outpost of national fast-casual chain Sweetgreen is slated to open May 4. The store focuses on simple, seasonal, and made from scratch items, and prides itself on using fresh produce.

Next door to Sweetgreen, Face Foundrié will offer services for “all things face,” including facials, lashes, brows and skincare. The all-inclusive focused facial bar will open sometime in the first half of May at 225 S. Main Street.

Ramsay’s Kitchen is one of the most high-profile newcomers, opening at 39 W. Jefferson Street in downtown Naperville this spring. This will be celebrity chef Gordon Ramsay’s second Chicago-area restaurant, and just the third location for Ramsay’s Kitchen, with the other two in Boston and Las Vegas.

Jeffries says downtown Naperville is the perfect expansion location for the celebrity chef.

“(Downtown Naperville) is fairly well recognized in the restaurant industry as a great dining destination and a lot of restaurants feel they need to have a brand out on the streets in downtown Naperville,” said Jeffries.

Another restaurant coming to the area is Scott Harris Hospitality’s Davanti Enoteca, which is expected to open in the first half of April at 47 E. Chicago Avenue.

“It’s this rustic Italian wine bar,” said Danielle Tufano, Executive Director of the Downtown Naperville Alliance. “They’ll have small plates. It’ll be something new to downtown Naperville that I know a lot of people are excited about.”

On the development front, Main Street Promenade is nearing completion at the corner of Main Street and Benton Avenue. The 83-acre lot will be a five-story mixed-use building, with the first floor containing retail space and the rest of the building consisting of residential housing.

The Promenade will welcome sustainable furniture store Arhuas in early April.

Just minutes outside of downtown, Board & Brush is hosting its grand opening event on Sunday, April 30 from 2 p.m. to 4 p.m. The studio will host instructor-led DIY wood sign workshops to help create and customize a personalized piece of art. Board & Brush will be located at 790 Royal Street George Drive Suite 145.

Restaurants rebound post-pandemic

The influx of new businesses is reflective of the substantial recovery many are seeing after the COVID-19 pandemic.

“Our restaurants have really rebounded from COVID, where they were pivoting into different types of curbside and outdoor dining,” said Jeffries. “We’ve seen over a 30% rebound in dining in restaurants alone throughout the City of Naperville.

Jeffries says these new businesses and restaurants will be great additions to the city.

“One of the great things about Naperville is wherever you’re shopping out, whether it’s Route 59 or the downtown, you can pretty much find anything you want,” said Jeffries. “They both provide some really great opportunities to shop and dine.”

