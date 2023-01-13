Downtown Naperville Winter Wine Walk set for Feb. 5

The Downtown Naperville Winter Wine Walk is making its annual return.

On Sunday, February 5, participants are invited to stroll the streets of downtown Naperville, making stops in a number of shops along the way for some wine tastings.

11 stops on the wine walk

There will be 11 total stops, with a 1-oz pour at each. Those who sign up will get a wine glass to keep, find a number of discounts at stores along the way, and some tasty snacks.

Start times for the event will be staggered, with all checking-in first at Sullivan’s Steakhouse at 244 S. Main Street. There will also be three different routes, featuring different shops and restaurants along the way. Routes will be randomly assigned, and may not be selected by the walker.

Ticket sales kick off January 17

Tickets go on sale on Tuesday, January 17 at noon. Proceeds for the event will benefit the Inside Out Club, a nonprofit that works to empower kids to become their best selves and make a positive impact on the world around them.

More information is available on the Downtown Naperville website.

Naperville News 17’s Kim Pirc reports.

