Downtown Naperville Winter Wine Walk slated for Feb. 4

The Downtown Naperville Winter Wine Walk will return next month, with ticket sales starting Monday, Jan. 8 at 9 a.m.

On Sunday, Feb. 4 from noon to 5 p.m., participants are invited to make their way through the downtown area, stopping at local shops for wine tastings and small bites.

Start times for the wine walk will be staggered, as all participants will check in at Elements at Water Street on the second floor of Hotel Indigo, 123 Water Street. Each walker will receive a map of the wine locations and a wine glass to keep.

Proceeds benefit Arranmore Arts

A portion of the proceeds for the event will benefit Arranmore Arts, a nonprofit organization that works to bring unique performances and educational experiences to the local community.

Tickets are $50 each and will be available on Eventbrite. A limited number of tickets are available for the walk.

More information on the event can be found on the Downtown Naperville Alliance website.

