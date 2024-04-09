Downtown Naperville’s inaugural Build a Bouquet event to pamper mom

Tickets go on sale at noon on Tuesday, April 9, for Downtown Naperville’s inaugural Build a Bouquet event, geared to pamper moms over Mother’s Day weekend.

Stroll through downtown collecting bouquet elements

On Saturday, May 11, participants are invited to stroll through a number of downtown Naperville businesses and build a bouquet for mom along the way, ahead of Mother’s Day on May 12.

Mom can attend with her family, as she picks up treats and gifts at each stop while collecting the elements for her bouquet. Start times will be staggered, starting at 10 a.m. Check-in will be at Liam Brex at 222 S. Main St.

Ticket information for Build a Bouquet on May 11

Tickets can be purchased on the Downtown Naperville website. Participants only have to buy one ticket, for mom. Limited tickets will be available.

