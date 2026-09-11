Dozens of Naperville-area students named National Merit Scholar semifinalists

More than 100 Naperville-area students were named National Merit Scholar semifinalists in the 2027 scholarship program.

Students from Naperville School District 203, Indian Prairie School District 204, Lisle’s Benet Academy and Aurora’s Illinois Mathematics and Science Academy are included on the list.

Over 16,000 total students were named in the program, representing less than 1% of high school seniors nationwide.

D203 semifinalists

31 semifinalists were chosen from Naperville D203, with 13 from Naperville Central High School and 18 from Naperville North High School.

Naperville Central High School

Jason Cheng

Estella K. Czech

Hazim S. Hasan

Ryan V. Kong

Kendall T. Nghiem

Aditi M. Patel

George Sbarboro

Zoey Tian

Ludovic Videau

Prakruthi A. Vijay

Davin F. Wang

Rina J. Xu

Mandy Yuan

Naperville North High School

Adi A. Bawiskar

Sidharth Brahmandam

Parker Z. Chen

Kyler H. Gao

Zoey C. Hemmeter

Kelly L. Hu

Melody O. Hu

Sean M. Hutchinson

Maya L. Kocourek

Brayden C. Lee

Raymond H. Park

Parikshit Puranam

Ethan Qin

Rui Qin

Vibhav V. Ragam

Alyssa R. Simpson

James X. Wu

Yikai W. Zhu

IPSD 204 semifinalists

52 semifinalists were chosen from IPSD 204, with 19 from Metea Valley High School, 7 from Waubonsie Valley High School, and 26 from Neuqua Valley High School.

Metea Valley High School

Ebrahim F. Ajmal

Aanika A. Bhatt

Nadia W. Bocher

Swapnoprotim Dey

Nikhith Doppalapudi

Aditi S. Gusain

Ravi M. Hickey

Pradhan Kanth

Pratham Kanth

John D. Manavalan

Aarav Mishra

Shresta Nibhanupudi

Raghav Prabakar

Sahil S. Rizvi

Ojas Sachan

Aayush V. Shah

Jia J. Shenai

Meghna Singh

William J. Wang

Waubonsie Valley High School

Mukil Dharanidharan

Benjamin H. Miroballi

Logan M. Moltumyr

Madhav Naduviledath

Kartika K. Palani

Aviya Pinto

Achyuth Randeep

Neuqua Valley High School

Bhavleen K. Bamra

Sristi Barnwal

Sarit R. Bose

Yuna Chae

James K. Chen

Jayden Chiou

Miles A. Diorio

Ansh Gujarathi

Addison G. Guskey

Luna Han

Harshit R. Jain

Aaron Jin

Bryan R. Jing

Amulya R. Kandimalla

Ethan D. Lee

Aria Paladugula

Abigail E. Pierson

Idhant Ranjan

Ian M. Shao

Maya Sharma

Vishant Sharma

Anagha Sheethal

Kevin Yang

April M. Zhan

Christopher T. Zhang

James Zhou

Benet Academy

Neighboring Lisle had five semifinalists named from Benet Academy.

Ethan Berndl

Joseph Jenkot-De la Rosa

Emmett Malloy

Jack Oleniczak

Santiago Regan-Rojas

Illinois Mathematics and Science Academy

22 semifinalists were chosen from the Illinois Mathematics and Science Academy in Aurora.

Kaustubh S. Bukkapatnam

Alexandra Bystrukhina

Ethan S. Chang

Benjamin Charly

Will J. Davis

Kieran G. Edwards

Nara Feng

Pranav Gadde

Kevin Hong

Samhitha S. Kamatala

Atharv R. Kanchi

Siddharth Karuturi

Hayeon Kwak

Avery Lau

Sofia A. Orjuela Alvarado

Albert J. Pavlovic

Damian A. Rodriguez

Anushri N. Sinha

Andrew R. Sun

Saanvi N. Thammineni

Karina N. Waller

Ian Wang

How semifinalists are chosen

More than 1.2 million juniors across 20,000 U.S. high schools were initially screened for consideration through the 2025 Preliminary SAT/National Merit Scholarship Qualifying Test.

The selected semifinalists include the highest-scoring students in each state. The number of semifinalists in a state is proportional to the state’s percentage of the national total of graduating seniors.

Finalists to be announced

To become a finalist, the semifinalists, along with a high school official, have to submit a scholarship application noting leadership abilities, participation in community and school programs, academic record, honors, and employment. They must also submit an essay.

More than 15,000 semifinalists are expected to be chosen as finalists, with that announcement coming in February 2027.

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