Dress Up 203 helps Naperville teens shine with free prom dresses

Nearly 50 students from Naperville School District 203 recently got the chance to pick out the perfect prom dress — free of charge.

It’s thanks to Dress Up 203, an initiative run by nine local moms who wanted to ensure that every teen could experience the glamor of prom night.

“They’ll be able to pick three dresses at the beginning to go back into our fitting rooms on the way back, and they’ll try on the dresses. After they find the perfect dress, if it doesn’t fit quite right, we have an amazing alterations team right here that will be helping us tomorrow,” said Susan Swanson, Executive Director of Dress Up 203.

Three years of Dress Up 203 helping youth go to prom

The program got its start just three years ago, with an idea sparked at the Naperville Education Foundation breakfast.

“During the breakfast, they were talking about how many students we had in our district that had financial needs and didn’t have the means to do many things. And I realized it was getting close to prom and how important it was to have these students be able to go to prom,” said Swanson.

Local moms and donors making dreams come true

Enter a group of dedicated moms, some generous donors, and a bit of bling, and the free shopping experience was launched.

“We probably have close to 800 dresses right now, and we are completely honored and privileged by all these amazing boutiques that have donated their dresses. Our platinum sponsor is Peaches, and they donated 87 dresses this year,” she said.

Shoppers are chosen by school principals based on a student’s financial need.

“We believe that every student should have the opportunity to go to prom no matter what their means is. And that is really our mission, it’s making sure that everybody has this opportunity…We’re excited to offer this event to make this happen,” she said.

Creating a perfect fit for a night to be remembered forever.

If you have a story idea, we want to hear from you!