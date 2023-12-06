DuPage and Will County candidates file petitions for March primary election

Candidates from DuPage and Will counties have filed nominating petitions for the March 19 primary election. Monday marked the last day to file for a spot on the ballot.

DuPage County primary

DuPage County has two contested countywide positions – coroner and recorder.

Incumbent Republican Richard Jorgensen is seeking re-election as coroner, a position he has held since 2012. Judith Lukas and Jeffrey M. Jacobson will be vying for that slot on the Democratic ticket.

Three Democrats will be competing for their party’s nod for recorder. Incumbent Kathleen V. Carrier will be joined on the primary ballot by District 2 county board member Elizabeth (Liz) Chaplin and Peter “Pete” DiCianni.

Nicole Prater, a Winfield Township supervisor, is the sole Republican who filed for recorder.

Incumbent Republican Robert “Bob” Berlin has been the DuPage County State’s Attorney since 2010 and is the sole candidate for the primary election.

For circuit court clerk, incumbent Democrat Candice Adams and Republican Jeremy “Jaye” Wang will run unopposed in their primaries.

The same can be said for DuPage County Auditor, for which incumbent Democrat William “Bill” White and Republican Bob Grogan will not have any challengers within their parties.

For a seat on the DuPage County Board representing District 5, which includes the majority of Naperville, incumbent Republican Patricia “Patty” Gustin and Democrat Saba Haider will be on the ballot. Neither will run opposed in the primaries.

With Chaplin running for recorder, that leaves a seat open to represent District 2 on the county board. Democrat Andrew Honig and Republican Laura Holis have both tossed their hat in the ring.

For a seat on the county board representing District 3, Republican Baron Leacock and incumbent Democrat Lucy Chang Evans will run unopposed in the primaries.

Will County races

Over in Will County, there are several uncontested races slated for the primary election.

Democrat Jennifer Bertino-Tarrant is looking to be re-elected as Will County Chief Executive Officer, and Charles “Chuck” Maher is in the race for the Republicans. They will both run unopposed in the primaries.

For circuit clerk, incumbent Andrea Lynn Chasteen is the sole Democrat, and there are no Republicans in the race.

Republican Robert Enright and incumbent Democrat Laurie Summers have filed petitions for Will County Coroner. Both will run unopposed in March.

For county auditor, on the Democrat side will be incumbent Democrat Kevin “Duffy” Blackburn, with James Robert Buiter on the Republican ticket.

Incumbent Karen A. Stukel is the lone Democrat candidate for Will County Recorder of Deeds, while Raquel Mitchell is the only Republican candidate.

Incumbent Democrat James W. Glasgow is the sole candidate running for state’s attorney.

Four seats are up for grabs on the Will County Board representing District 10, which includes part of Naperville, David J. Scriven-Young and Julie Berkowicz will be on the ballot for the Republicans. Incumbent Meta Mueller and Kelly Hickey will be in the running for the Democrats.

A full list of candidates for all races in DuPage and Will counties can be found on each county’s election website.

