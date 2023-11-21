DuPage Care Center ranked as one of the top U.S. nursing homes

The DuPage Care Center, at 400 N County Farm Rd in Wheaton, was named one of the best nursing homes in the country by U.S. News and World Report.

DuPage Care Center ranked among the nation’s best

Over 15,000 facilities from around the country were rated in the report, with only 19% recognized as one of 2024’s U.S. News Best Nursing Homes. To receive the honor, nursing homes must be high-performing in short-term rehabilitation, long-term care, or both.

DuPage Care Center was listed among the top 3% of nursing homes in the entire country after being labeled as high-performing in both short-term rehabilitation and long-term care.

“We’ve known about the exceptional care and compassion provided to residents at the Care Center for years, and we are grateful to be recognized nationally and continue to spread the word about the exemplary services provided at the Center,” said Human Services Committee Chairman Greg Schwarze in a press release. “Coupled with our ongoing renovations to improve resident rooms and common areas, we know this facility will continue to be a gold standard across the state and nation for years to come.”

How the rankings are determined

Short-term ratings stem from 10 quality measures such as staffing levels, medical outcomes, and resident complaints. The long-term ratings come from an evaluation of nine quality measures like vaccinations, and appropriate use of medications, in addition to the three quality measures listed above in the short-term ratings.

other accolades

Within Naperville, The Springs at Monarch Landing, located at 2308 Illinois Rte. 59, did get a nod within the overall list of nursing homes as having high-performing marks for short-term rehabilitation.

In addition to this accolade, DuPage Care Center was recently ranked as the third-best nursing home in Illinois according to Newsweek Magazine. Those rankings come from performance data, recommendations from peers, handling of the COVID-19 pandemic, and recognitions from The Joint Commission and Commission on Accreditation of Rehabilitation Facilities.

Photo Courtesy: U.S. News And World Report