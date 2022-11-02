DuPage Children’s Museum Opens Framed: ‘Step Into Art’ Exhibit

The DuPage Children’s Museum recently launched the ‘Framed: Step Into Art’ exhibit, which gives kids the ability to learn about artwork in a way like never before. Children take part in an immersive experience, interacting with famous paintings. Unlike a typical painting on the wall, kids can step into each piece of art and learn from a hands-on experience.

Interactive Learning

“The ability to actually interact and put their hands on things is one of the best ways that children learn,” said Chief of Building and Making, Kimberly Stull. “So having an opportunity to experience artwork in a way that they can actually put their hands on it and step into the scene is a critical part of their early learning development.”

The exhibit was created by the Minnesota Children’s Museum and will travel around the country to different locations. At the exhibit, there are four different environments that kids can play in, all of which include conversational prompts that use visual thinking skills.

The Pieces Of Art That Kid’s ‘Step Into’

The “framed” interactive pieces include:

Grant Wood’s Dinner for Threshers

John Singer Sargent’s Camp at Lake O’Hara

The Mona Lisa by Leonardo da Vinci

A piece from the Court of Fiestas in the Ministry of Education Building in Mexico City

Interactive With Art Gallery

The museum also added its own ‘Interactive with art gallery,’ where paintings encourage inclusiveness. Staff members suggested a painting that they felt like they could step into.

“So it was an opportunity for them (the staff) to highlight parts of their cultures or parts of their childhoods, things that they could reflect back on.”

The exhibit will be on display at the DuPage Children’s Museum until Jan. 8, 2023.

“This exhibit is a wonderful way to interact with your children and play with your family, and you’ll discover so much more in the whole museum.”

Naperville News 17’s Joe Kennedy Reports.

