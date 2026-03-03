DuPage clerk says ICE won’t be allowed near polling places

DuPage County Clerk Jean Kaczmarek held a news conference yesterday stating that Immigration and Customs Enforcement agents would not be allowed near county polling places.

ICE won’t be allowed near polling places

The county clerk’s message to ICE reminded the agency that it is a federal crime for military or federal agents to be deployed to voting locations to interfere with elections or intimidate voters.

“Those crimes will not be tolerated in DuPage County. Not on my watch,” said Kaczmarek.

Kaczmarek also said that it is “a myth that non-citizens vote on Election Day.”

“The very last place an undocumented person wants to be on Election Day is anywhere near a polling place. If caught voting, it would mean deportation,” said Kaczmarek. “So do not attempt to use that pretense to intimidate registered citizens and rob them of their constitutional right to vote.”

Steps the clerk’s office is taking

DuPage County allows residents to vote at any polling location within the county. Kaczmarek noted that if ICE agents were reported at a polling place, residents are free to go vote at one of the other 248 locations.

The DuPage County Clerk’s office has also set up a phone line, 630-407-5634, for community members to call and report any potential ICE, military, or federal agent sightings at early voting locations, as well as on Election Day.

If agents are spotted, the clerk said “volunteer rapid responders” will be alerted, election judges contacted, and messages sent out on social media to alert residents.

“In addition, any incidents of interference or intimidation by ICE or other federal agents will be fully documented and reported to all appropriate legal authorities,” said Kaczmarek.

