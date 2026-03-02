Early voting expanded | Le Macaron open | Lunar eclipse

Early voting locations and hours expanded

Early voting locations and hours for the March 17 primary election have expanded in Naperville, DuPage County, and Will County starting today.

In the Naperville area, DuPage residents can now cast their votes at Fox Valley Mall, 195 Fox Valley Center Drive, Aurora (Entrance #1 Unit E2), in addition to the Naperville Municipal Center, 400 S. Eagle St. Voting is open from 8 a.m. to 7 p.m. weekdays, and 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. Saturdays and Sundays.

Will County residents can also cast their votes at the Naperville Municipal Center, as well as the 95th Street Library, 3015 Cedar Glade Drive, Naperville. Voting is open Monday through Friday, as well as on weekends at varying hours.

Le Macaron opens in downtown Naperville

Le Macaron French Pastries is now open in downtown Naperville at 23 W. Jefferson Ave.

This is the pastry shop’s fourth location in Illinois.

Le Macaron offers gluten-free French macarons, French gelato, gourmet chocolate, and classic French pastries. The store is open from 10 a.m. to 9 p.m. Sunday through Thursday, and 10 a.m. to 10 p.m. on Fridays and Saturdays.

Low chances of lunar eclipse sighting in the area

A total lunar eclipse, also known as a blood moon, is happening early Tuesday morning. Though the positioning and timing are right for our region to view it, expected cloud cover and the possibility of rain will dim those chances, according to NBC Chicago.

However if the weather does cooperate, the natural phenomenon will start at around 2:44 a.m. and last until 6:26 a.m. It’s predicted the event will reach its totality peak at 5:33 a.m.

The region’s next chance to view a total lunar eclipse will be June 25, 2029.

Naperville Park District names Plank Road Park, honoring city’s history

At a park board meeting last week, the Naperville Park District named its newest green space Plank Road Park.

It now joins the 140 other district-run sites in the community.

Find out how the name honors the city’s history and what amenities the park will have.

Waubonsie Valley claims third straight girls basketball sectional title

Waubonsie Valley girls’ basketball earned a third consecutive sectional championship after an exciting showdown with Benet Academy.

The Warriors erased a fourth-quarter deficit in the 45-37 victory over the Redwings. Waubonsie will face Nazareth Academy in the 4A super sectional tonight at Lyons Township.

Learn more about the Warriors’ win.

Make Plans Monday: your weekly look ahead

It’s Make Plans Monday, with a look ahead at some area events for the coming week. Click the link for more details.

March 2 to March 29 – Charley Harper: The Geometric Genius at Hidden Oaks Nature Center

March 4 – Trivia Night at 95th Street Library

March 5 – Know Which Roofs to Use…and Not Overuse by Naperville Preservation at Naper Blvd. Library

March 5 to March 21 – The Importance of Being Earnest at McAninch Arts Center

March 6 to March 7 – Howl at the Moon at The Morton Arboretum

March 6 – Chicago Sinfonietta: Still I Rise at Wentz Concert Hall

March 6 – Chat with the Chief by the Naperville Police Department at Sweetwaters Coffee and Tea

March 6 – International Guitar Night at Belushi Performance Hall

March 6 to March 27 – 25th Annual Fish Fry Dinner at Saints Peter & Paul Church

March 6 to April 3 – VFW Fish Fry by the Judd Kendall VFW

March 7 – The Ten Tenors at Belushi Performance Hall

March 7 – Mental Health and Wellness Symposium at Metea Valley High School

March 7 – Stellar Space Party at DuPage Children’s Museum

March 7, 8 – Feed the Need at Benedictine University