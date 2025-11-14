DuPage considers adding funds toward food security in 2026 budget

Food security, already a key initiative in DuPage County’s fiscal year 2026 budget, might receive a larger allocation than initially proposed, based on a recent discussion.

The hiccups from the recent government shutdown, coupled with reports of growing needs locally, are prompting county board members to consider shifting added dollars toward a funding plan that will assist local food pantries.

Historically high use of local food pantries reported

During the “new business” portion of the county board’s Wednesday, Nov. 12 meeting agenda, member Greg Schwarze of District 6 discussed a proposal within the Human Services Committee to shift $2.1 million earmarked for small human service grants and make it available for food security instead.

“Even though the government opened today, it’s going to take weeks to get (SNAP) benefits back in the hands of those people,” said Schwarze, who chairs the Human Services Committee. “Food is not retroactive. The money might be, but in the meantime, they have no way to go purchase food.”

Schwarze said he has been in conversations with Loaves & Fishes leaders, who reported a total of 11,524 residents coming to the pantry in one week for food. He described it as “the largest week in Loaves & Fishes’ history.”

The Northern Illinois Food Bank, he said, reported similar turnout.

“Not everybody that’s on SNAP used to go to food pantries, and we already know how busy and how overloaded food pantries have been, just with the cost of living and so forth,” Schwarze said. “Now, we’re adding tens of thousands of people who are not receiving their SNAP benefits.”

During deliberations, DuPage County Board Chair Deborah Conroy shared how the added dollars would be allocated, based on the plan on the table.

“I think it’s important to note this money will be drawn down,” Conroy said. “It’s not to be just given, so it’s as needed. It will be used, and it is definitely needed.”

County board members share concerns with shift

While there was widespread support on the county board for providing resources to help combat food insecurity across DuPage, several members on the elected body said they had reservations.

District 5 board member Dawn DeSart said she is concerned with the impact the shift will have on the small human service grant recipients that have received funding from the county in the past.

“I am begging you not to do this; please don’t do this,” Desart said. “This $2.1 million, for the small nonprofit grants, does so much for our community, including food insecurity, including job training, including dressing for success.”

District 6 board member James Zay questioned deliberations on the budgetary matter toward the end of the meeting, which took place in the evening, rather than the typical morning sessions.

“I know we’re passionate on this issue, but at 10:35 at night, to get this brought to us, I think, without more information, I think we need to get more information before we do a consensus or anything like that,” Zay said. “I’m sure we can find a middle ground on this.”

Other board members weigh in with support for funding shift

District 5 board member Saba Haider singled out Naperville in sharing her support for the funding proposal, noting that food insecurity is widespread across DuPage.

“Oftentimes, the name of Naperville is used to say that in those areas, the need doesn’t exist,” Haider said. “But as someone who has worked very closely with the school districts, I know that — especially in (Indian Prairie School District) 204 — more than 20% of our students are free and reduced lunches.”

District 1 board member Cindy Cronin Cahill was one of multiple board members who indicated she viewed the proposal as a high priority.

“We talk about grants and everything,” Cahill said. “If people are hungry, that is something that we can help them with, right here and now. I 100% support moving this $2 million.”

Conroy said more information will be shared before a final vote is taken.

“Before we would take a vote, we will make sure that you see the data-driven plan that we have,” Conroy said. “It’s important to state that the money will be drawn down on, as needed. It’s not like we’re writing a check for the full amount.”

If you have a story idea, send us a tip!