DuPage County announces new strategic plan

DuPage County officials have introduced a new strategic plan for the next five years of the county that will “guide decision-making and resource allocation.” The plan was revealed during Tuesday’s DuPage County Board meeting.

Six priorities for the future of DuPage County

DuPage County created the plan over the last year, taking input from county staff, community leaders, local officials, and residents.

“We are grateful for the input and support of our community members, who helped shape this plan and ensure that it reflects our shared values and vision,” said Sadia Covert, Chair of the County’s Strategic Planning Committee.

The priorities include:

Community Well-Being

Fiscal Responsibility

Thriving Economy

Safe Community

Environmental Stewardship

Mobility

DuPage County officials are implementing the plan immediately, and will regularly update it to meet the needs of the community.

“This strategic plan marks a pivotal moment for our County, setting the blueprint to keep DuPage County thriving and prosperous for years to come. We are committed to working closely with residents and stakeholders to make these goals a reality,” said County Board Chair Deb Conroy.

