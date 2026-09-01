DuPage County announces year’s first human case of West Nile virus

DuPage health officials have announced the first human case of West Nile virus reported in the county this year.

According to a press release from the DuPage County Health Department, an adult resident of the county contracted the virus. Health officials did not provide any further details about the individual or their health status.

The news comes on the same day that the Chicago Health Department announced the state’s first death from West Nile virus, as well as two additional human cases in Chicago.

Prevention against mosquito bites encouraged

In light of the news, the DCHD is urging the public to take precautions against mosquito bites, as West Nile is typically transmitted by infected mosquitoes.

The best prevention, health experts say, is by taking several steps, noted as the “3Rs of defense.”

Reduce mosquitoes in your area by eliminating any standing water in your yard, and ensure screens are intact and doors kept closed

Repel mosquitoes by using repellant that’s EPA-registered

Report any spots in public where you see pooling water that’s been there for more than a week

The DCHD also has a Personal Protection Index on its website, which is updated every Wednesday, alerting residents to the current level of WNV activity in the county. The range is 0 to 3, with the current level at 2, moderate, due to the confirmed human case and higher number of infected mosquitoes reported in the area.

What are the symptoms of West Nile virus?

Most people infected with West Nile virus will not get sick. About one in five will develop flu-like symptoms, like a fever, headache, joint pains, body aches, rash, vomiting, or diarrhea, according to the CDC.

A small number of people, less than 1%, will contract more severe symptoms affecting the central nervous system, with certain individuals more at risk.

“While most people won’t experience serious symptoms, West Nile virus can lead to severe illness in high-risk groups such as older adults, individuals with chronic medical conditions, and immunocompromised persons,” said IDPH Director Dr. Sameer Vohra in a news release.

Those cases may result in hospitalization or death.

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