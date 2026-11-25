After two months under the microscope, the DuPage County Board has approved a spending plan for the new fiscal year that begins Tuesday, Dec. 1.

Board members approved a 24-point list of resolutions and ordinances at a meeting Tuesday, Nov. 24, that pave the way for having all components of the county’s fiscal year 2027 budget in place.

Final budget larger than initial proposal

In September, County Board Chair Deborah Conroy pitched a $710.7 million spending plan. Since then, members of the board’s Finance Committee have been reviewing the myriad of different proposals tied to the document.

The board-adopted final budget clocks in at $718.6 million. DuPage officials have indicated it remains balanced and maintains a flat property tax rate for the county’s line item on next year’s tax bills.

Throughout the past two months, a series of amendments have been incorporated into the budget. At the most recent board meeting, for instance, a brief discussion about an appropriation ordinance attached to the Veterans Assistance Commission ensued.

The board approved an appropriation of $1.056 million to the commission, up from the initial proposal of $1.036 million.

“There’s a military museum that they’re creating in Addison,” Steve Fixler, superintendent of the Veterans Assistance Commission, said in explaining the change in funding. “Part of what they’re doing is fixing up the bathrooms to make them handicap accessible.”

Programs and initiatives in the FY 2027 budget

Conroy commented in a statement on the budget after the board adopted all components of it.

“This budget is fiscally responsible and allows us to take care of DuPage residents in need,” Conroy said. “Over the next year, this plan will invest in critical infrastructure, support important county programs and services, and maintain a strong financial foundation for the future while making sure every tax dollar is spent wisely and responsibly.”

The adopted $718.6 million budget includes a general fund allocation of $283.9 million for most of the day-to-day county operations and personnel.

The county’s property tax levy of $71.9 million is a reflection of net new construction across DuPage. According to the news release, the county’s line item will comprise less than 2% of a property owner’s 2027 tax bill.

County officials estimate the owner of a home valued at $350,000 will pay approximately $131 in property taxes to the governing body next year.

The adopted budget includes a series of new initiatives, some discussed at board meetings this fall.

Appropriations include $5 million toward Local Advantage DuPage, a first-time homebuyer program that is being administered in a collaborative partnership with the Illinois Housing and Development Authority.

Other funded initiatives include $5 million toward a rental assistance program, $4 million toward a stormwater infrastructure grant program, and $3.146 million toward food insecurity support, among others.

DuPage’s assorted budget documents are available on the county’s website.

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