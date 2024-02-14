DuPage County Board to distribute nearly $1M in funds to local food pantries

The DuPage County Board is allocating nearly $1 million in American Rescue Plan Act (ARPA) funds to local food pantries.

ARPA funds to help with needs of food pantries

The board voted on Tuesday to distribute the funds to help the pantries with purchases of vehicles, capital equipment, and technology needs.

“These targeted investments will make it easier to get fresh food to the neediest residents in our County quickly, provide important resources to local pantries and strengthen our food distribution network for decades to come,” said Human Services Committee Chair Greg Schwarze in a news release.

Allocations part of Local Food Pantry Infrastructure Investment Program

The county created the Local Food Pantry Infrastructure Investment Program back in August 2023, to help distribute ARPA funds to food pantries in the area. Items purchased with the funds will not only help with the storage and delivery of needed items, but also aid in data collection and payment distributions.

The allocations range from $25,000 to just over $109,000. The distributions are as follows:

Bensenville Wood Dale Food Pantry: $109,251.26

Downers Grove Area Fish, Inc.: $50,000

Elmhurst Yorkfield Food Pantry: $25,000

Glen House Food Pantry: $91,715

HCS Family Services: $29,050

ICNA Relief USA Programs: $79,500

Interfaith Food Pantry, Inc. $9,669

Lisle Township Food Pantry: $108,491.03

Loaves & Fishes Community Services: $31,407

Milton Township Food Pantry: $75,000

Neighborhood Food Pantries: $23,255.54

People’s Resource Center: $145,565

The Outreach House; $25,588

The Salvation Army Oakbrook Terrace: $13,104.50

Wayne Township Food Pantry: $7,960

West Suburban Community Pantry: $86,117.24

More information about the Local Food Pantry Infrastructure Investment Program is available on the DuPage County website.

