DuPage County Board votes to remove Henry Hyde’s name from courthouse

A former Illinois politician will no longer have his name associated with one of DuPage County’s government buildings after a contentious round of discussion and a decisive vote at a DuPage County Board meeting on Tuesday, Feb. 11.

Henry Hyde’s name to be removed from courthouse

The late Congressman Henry Hyde, a longtime DuPage County resident who had a more than 30-year career in politics, had his name attached to the courthouse in Wheaton. The board voted 10-5 in favor of the removal, with two abstentions and one member absent.

Hyde, who died in 2007 and was a Republican, authored a landmark piece of legislation named after him that barred the use of federal funds to pay for abortions in most circumstances. The Hyde Amendment, as it became known, did make exceptions in the legislation in cases involving rape, incest, and the health of a mother.

The weighty issue of abortion loomed large throughout Tuesday’s debate in removing Hyde’s name on the courthouse, which was installed by way of a unanimous resolution in 2010, proclaiming it the Henry J. Hyde Judicial Office Facility.

Tuesday’s vote repealed that 15-year-old resolution and reverted the courthouse name back to its prior generic moniker, the DuPage County Judicial Office Facility.

Arguments for removing Hyde’s name

District 4 board member Mary Fitzgerald Ozog was one of several elected officials who advocated for not having political figures names’ on courthouses, regardless of party affiliation.

“This building should never have been named in the first place,” Ozog said. “Naming something after anyone — I think the only appropriate name, if you’re going to name a courthouse, is after a jurist.”

District 2 board member Yeena Yoo gave similar comments as she laid out why she was supporting the removal of Hyde’s name on the courthouse.

“I understand that Henry Hyde is a large part of DuPage history,” Yoo said. “I respect that he has an important legacy … but it is possible to be known and revered as a dedicated servant and also not have your name on the courthouse.”

Board members speak out against removing Hyde’s name

Other board members, however, gave a different take and said the move to remove Hyde’s name was politically motivated.

District 6 board member James Zay said he was disappointed with the planned renaming for a person whose influence resulted in “his fingerprints all over this county.”

“This is so narrow-minded,” Zay said. “When you’re looking at a person’s career … you’re looking at one issue.”

District 1 board member Cindy Cronin Cahill, who represents an area where Hyde once lived, said she heard from a number of constituents who were against the name change.

“He brought so many resources, and accomplished so much — not just for District 1, but for DuPage County,” Cahill said. “I know we got all these texts and everything through our public comment, but I can’t tell you how many people reached out to me … saying, ‘I don’t agree with this cancel business.’”

Hyde’s son speaks out on behalf of his father

The DuPage County Board reportedly received widespread support for the name removal through its online portal. However, during public comment at the meeting itself, many of the speakers implored the board not to remove Hyde’s name from the courthouse.

Hyde’s son, Anthony Hyde, was among the public comment speakers. He described his father as a “pragmatic person” who made many legislative contributions beyond the one that features his name.

“He was my hero, and no matter how you vote today, nothing will ever change that,” Hyde said.

He added, “Please believe me when I say I can empathize with your position, but I also understand that my father was more than just a one-note politician. My father was a statesman for this country. He advocated for those in need. Frankly, this resolution tells me that you really don’t know who my father was and what he did.”

If you have a story idea, send us a tip.