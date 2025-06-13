DuPage County honors stars and stripes with inaugural Flag Day ceremony

DuPage County held its inaugural Flag Day Ceremony in Wheaton Friday morning, on the eve of the official holiday.

“In today’s fast-moving world, it seems as though the significance of the flag has faded into the background,” said DuPage County Recorder Elizabeth Chaplin. “That’s why it’s important we take time to honor it, to reflect on what it represents, and to remind ourselves of our collective responsibility as citizens.”

How the idea came about

Chaplin got the idea for the event when thinking of ways to bring the community together.

“I thought this might be a great opportunity to start having people be proud of our flag and what it stands for: unity, freedom, and democracy,” said Chaplin. “Our veterans, that’s what they fought for.”

Flag Day observances

During the public event, participants joined in the singing of the national anthem and reciting the Pledge of Allegiance with the help of a few Girl Scouts.

President of the Wheaton Chapter of the League of Women Voters, Maury Goodman, gave a brief history of Flag Day, reading a proclamation from President Woodrow Wilson in 1916, calling for the national observance. However, it wasn’t until 1949 that Congress approved June 14 to be observed as National Flag Day, with President Harry Truman signing it into law.

“It is therefore fitting that I should call your attention to the anniversary of the day upon which the flag of the United States was adopted by Congress as the emblem of the Union and to suggest to you that in this year and years to come, be given special significance as a day of renewal,” Goodman quoted.

He went on to note the unifying nature of the flag. “In a country where there are some divisions, the flag is one thing that brings us all together,” he said. “It’s the meaningfulness of the country that got established by our forefathers that we’re all honoring.”

Etiquette for the stars and stripes

Erica Bray-Parker, member of the League of Women Voters and Wheaton City Council board member, presented proper etiquette of our stars and stripes, such as keeping the flag on its own pole, lighting it up when flown outside at night, and keeping it on the same level when flown with flags of other countries, but above state flags.

“There are so many reasons to honor and sanctify the flag,” said Parker. “Individuals that have fought for a right to vote have fought for their right to speak, have fought for the Bill of Rights, all of the Americans that have come before us, that have fought hard, that have suffered and, in some cases, have even died in honor of our American belief system, the flag symbolizes that.”

Honoring organizations that support military veterans

Two nonprofits in DuPage County that support veterans and their families were honored with an award at the event.

OLI Gardens provides food to families from their community garden plots in honor of fallen veterans.

The second, West Suburban Foundation for Disabled Veterans, raises money to help disabled veterans and their families “overcome the hurdles to accessing housing and mental health support,” according to Chaplin.

She plans for the DuPage Flag Day Ceremony to become an annual event.

