DuPage County officials unveil new Victims of Violence Memorial Park

DuPage County officials recently celebrated the opening of a new space dedicated to remembering those who have been affected by violence.

During a ribbon-cutting ceremony Tuesday, officials unveiled the Victims of Violence Memorial Park, located at 422 N. County Farm Rd in Wheaton.

New Memorial Park a space for reflection and remembrance

At the event, DuPage County board members said they felt it was important to have a designated place where people can remember their loved ones.

“We found a nice space that is serene. It’s quiet, and it gives families the ability to come out and just reflect on the lives that were important to them,” said Michael Childress, a DuPage County board member and chair of the county’s Public Works Committee.

The park, built by public works staff, sits across from the Jeanine Nicarico Children’s Advocacy Center.

And the location is intentional, officials say, as the facility is named after a Naperville girl who was abducted from her home, raped, and killed in 1983.

“Far too often, victims get forgotten. They’re the forgotten ones, and they shouldn’t be. Their names, their lives should never be reduced to a statistic,” said DuPage County State’s Attorney Robert Berlin.

Families can purchase memorial bricks

The memorial park is especially meaningful for people like Evelia Krzysik, who lost her son to gun violence in 2019.

“Having these memorial parks, having events that honor survivors and the people that were lost, just shows that people still care and people are still fighting for this cause, and that my son will never be forgotten,” said Krzysik.

Those who have lost a loved one to violence can purchase a memorial brick with their name inscribed on it to be placed at the park.

“This is just a small piece that we can do. If we can do just a small piece for our communities, this is well worth it,” said Childress.