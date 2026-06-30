DuPage County receives awards for crisis recovery, food insecurity efforts

DuPage County was recently recognized by a national organization for local officials’ efforts to address such issues as mental health, substance abuse, and food insecurity.

The National Association of Counties, or NACo, awarded DuPage County with a pair of its 2026 Achievement Awards — one in recognition of the Crisis Recovery Center in its health category, the other for work to combat food insecurity in the human services category.

DuPage County Board Chair Deborah Conroy gave a presentation on the awards at the elected body’s Tuesday, June 23, meeting.

Crisis Recovery Center recognition

DuPage County’s Crisis Recovery Center, which opened its doors last September, has served residents since its opening with around-the-clock crisis assessment and stabilization services. Crisis counselors are among the experts on hand to assist people in need.

Workers within the center provide recipients with a behavioral health assessment and any needed stabilization services, up to a 24-hour period.

Adam Forker, executive director of the DuPage County Health Department, said the resources provided to the center have been invaluable as the center continues to build out its offerings.

“We know it’s been a big swing, but we know that it’s met a big community need,” Forker said. “We’re just getting started. There’s a lot of help that’s already been provided, but we now that we’ve got a lot of work to do, and we’re excited to do it together.”

Conroy praised the full board for allocating financial resources to give the center its muscle.

“This board played a major role in building the Crisis Recovery Center, allocating more than $15 million toward the project,” she noted.

Forker, for his part, expressed similar gratitude, stating, “This board has been leading the way this entire time and supporting us. … We deeply, deeply value the partnership with this board.”

Food insecurity recognition

NACo’s second award pertained to the county’s multi-pronged effort to combat food insecurity. The board this spring voted to allocate $4.8 million toward the issue through a series of programs and initiatives.

“This two-year plan strikes a balance between meeting immediate needs, and making investments that will have a long-term impact,” Conroy said during the presentation. “The initiative focuses on collaboration and innovation, improving the way food is procured, stored, and delivered. It also invests in fresh food deliveries to pantries and increasing locally-grown produce for distribution.”

District 6 County Board member Greg Schwarze, chair of the Human Services Committee, expressed gratitude to his elected colleagues for prioritizing food insecurity this budget cycle.

“A big thank you to this board for understanding the importance and need in making food insecurity a top priority, making sure residents don’t go to bed hungry,” Schwarze said. “The real winners of this are the thousands — and, yes, thousands — of our DuPage County residents, covering all six districts, who won’t have to make a horribly difficult decision on whether to buy food or pay their rent.”

Speaking to the NACo recognition, Schwarze added, “It shows that we as a board, we are putting our money where our mouth is when it comes to helping our most vulnerable residents.”

Details on the NACo awards, their significance

NACo issues its achievement awards annually. County governments across the U.S. are eligible to receive awards within 18 categories that reflect the array of services county government agencies provide residents.

In addition to the health and human services categories, NACo provides recognition within such categories as criminal justice and public safety, libraries, information technology, and civic engagement.

NACo launched its awards program in 1970 to put a spotlight on innovative programs and services county governments provide.

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