DuPage County reports its first human case of West Nile virus this year

DuPage County health officials are reporting the first human case of West Nile virus (WNV) in the county this year, found in a Villa Park man in his 20s.

The DuPage County Health Department (DCHD) said the man developed his symptoms in early July.

Infected mosquitoes spread West Nile, with rising numbers as of late

The disease is transmitted by infected mosquitoes. According to the DCHD, there has been a rise in the number of mosquito batches testing positive for WNV in recent weeks.

Most people infected with WNV will not feel sick. But about one in five who are infected will develop flu-like symptoms, such as a headache, fever, body aches, diarrhea, joint pains, vomiting, or a rash.

A smaller amount – less than one percent – will get severe symptoms, developing a serious neurologic illness.

Best protection against West Nile is a strong defense, health officials say

Health officials remind the public to protect themselves against mosquito bites and possible transmission, using the four D’s of defense.

Drain any standing water around your property, making sure to clean and refill bird baths and pet water dishes regularly.

any standing water around your property, making sure to clean and refill bird baths and pet water dishes regularly. Defend against mosquito bites using a spray with DEET.

against mosquito bites using a spray with DEET. Dress appropriately for defense, with long sleeves, long pants, and closed toed shoes if you’ll be outside.

appropriately for defense, with long sleeves, long pants, and closed toed shoes if you’ll be outside. Dusk & Dawn – remember these are the times mosquitoes are most active, take extra precautions during those hours.

Keep an eye on the county’s PPI

The DCHD says residents should also check the county’s Personal Protection Index (PPI), which can be found on the DCHD website. It provides up-to-date information on WNV activity within the county, and is updated every Wednesday.

Currently the PPI stands at 2, which indicates moderate activity.

If you have a story idea, we want to hear from you!