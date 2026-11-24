The DuPage County Republicans Chairman Kevin Coyne has announced his intention to step down as chairman at the end of the month at their executive committee meeting on Nov. 30, per a Facebook post made by the group.

Coyne said he took the job on Jan. 1, 2025, but had been involved in Naperville politics since he moved to the city in 2000. He touted accomplishments in his time as chairman, including increasing the party’s visibility on social media and rebuilding their cash reserves.

Move comes after Republicans lose DuPage County races in midterms

The announcement comes after many DuPage County Republicans lost the races they competed in during the 2026 midterm elections. He praised the candidates despite how their races turned out.

“We all knew going in how tough this cycle would be,” said Coyne in the statement. “It takes quite a person and plenty of backbone to bulldoze into a race knowing full well the odds (and political spending) aren’t on their side.”

Looking to the future for DuPage County Republicans

Coyne endorsed his Vice Chair Becky Rudolph as his successor.

“After these recent cycles, I believe it’s time for some new blood in leadership,” said Coyne. “While it’s been a great ride, I’m also retiring from official roles in campaigns and partisan politics. I’ve had my time in political leadership and then some. We need new people to step forward.”

He concluded his statement by saying he will remain a resource for DuPage County Republicans and continue to support them.

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