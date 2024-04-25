DuPage County sees 24% decrease in overdose deaths in 2023

Some positive news in the local fight against the opioid crisis, as DuPage County Coroner Richard Jorgensen says that drug overdose deaths in the county decreased by 24% in 2023 compared to the year before.

In 2023, there were 114 total overdose deaths, as compared to 150 in 2022.

Drop in overdose deaths “first positive turn” since data first collected in 2012

The statistics were a welcome turn from previous trends in the numbers, Jorgensen said.

“Though one year’s statistics does not predict the future, this significant decrease in overdose related deaths is the first positive turn since we began collecting data in 2012. Many people have worked tirelessly to fight this epidemic, and this decrease may be the result of the years of united efforts and resources dedicated to combating this crisis,” Jorgensen said in a news release.

Decreases by the numbers

The types of drugs in the systems of the deceased remained similar to those found within the past two years, Jorgensen said.

Also a recurring trend: the presence of multiple types and classes of drugs in the bloodstream of the deceased, making it hard to pinpoint the exact drug which caused the death. In many cases, the coroner said, there were up to 15 drugs present.

However, numbers dropped across the board when looking at the presence of the following drugs within the deceased:

Fentanyl (from 106 to 80)

Heroin (from 25 to 10)

Opioid-based prescription medications (from 26 to 18)

Alcohol (from 14 to 13)

Amphetamines (from 20 to 9)

Antidepressants (from 37 to 20)

Benzodiazepines (from 48 to 32)

Cannabinoids (from 51 to 31)

Cocaine (from 55 to 50)

Fentanyl remained the major drug causing death. Many of the overdose deaths from fentanyl in 2023 showed more than one type of fentanyl in the toxicology report. Of the 80 specimens reported, 63 had two types, eight had three types, and two had four types.

One isomer (or type) of particular concern, Jorgensen said, was carfentanyl, which he said is “10,000 times stronger than morphine.” Not only is it dangerous for users, it is also “extremely hazardous” to any personnel who may come into contact with it while treating a patient.

Increases in 2023

Jorgensen did note that there were increases in the presence of non-opioid drugs, specifically cocaine and prescription medications, which contributed to deaths.

Ages of those deceased due to overdose

When looking at ages of those with overdose deaths, Jorgensen said the trend of increasing age has continued. As in 2022, the largest numbers in 2023 were in those in their 30’s (34) and 40’s (27).

Why the drop in overdose deaths?

Jorgensen attributed the drop in overdose deaths to a number of factors. One was general outreach and education to the public starting in 2013. He also noted the creation of the DuPage Coalition Against Heroin, which eventually grew into the Heroin Opioid Prevention and Education (HOPE) Task Force in 2018.

Another instrumental step in combatting the crisis: the DuPage Narcan Program (DNP).

Jorgensen himself played a part in the early use of Narcan within the county. As a medical doctor, in 2013, he wrote the first prescription for the opioid reversal drug to be used by first responders. The DuPage Narcan Program was more fully realized by the spring of 2014, with enough of the drug to supply every police department in DuPage County. The program is now overseen by the DuPage County Health Department.

According to the news release, from 2014 to 2023, the DNP had a total of 1,949 uses of Narcan, with 78% of those resulting in a successful opioid overdose reversal.

The county has also established the HOPEDUPAGE website, a centralized spot for data, support, educational resources, and treatment and recovery information around the opioid epidemic. And the coroner noted that many nonprofit agencies have been launched to help in the fight as well.

The coroner also cited Alternative Resolution Courts or Problem-Solving Courts as a positive step in helping to treat and rehabilitate non-violent offenders with drug addiction issues, rather than incarcerate them.

“The significant reduction in drug overdose deaths is a testament to the hard work taking place in DuPage County’s drug court and FOCUS court. These problem-solving courts are helping support drug users who have become caught in the trap of addiction and providing users with the necessary treatment, counseling, education and support needed to successfully remain on the road to recovery and rehabilitation,” said Robert Berlin, DuPage County State’s Attorney.

And DuPage County Sheriff James Mendrick noted the efforts made to help address addiction issues in inmates.

“From the beginning of my term, we have doubled all rehabilitation services and have a partnership with JUST of DuPage, a social service organization specializing in rehabilitation and undiagnosed mental health issues. To date, more than 10 percent of the correctional facility population have graduated from one of the Sheriff’s workforce inmate job training programs. (Sanitation service, indoor/outdoor horticulture, virtual reality welding and small engine repair) We also teamed with the DuPage County Health Department to institute Medication Assisted Treatment (MAT) for inmates fighting opioid and other addictions,” said Mendrick.

