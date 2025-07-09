DuPage Forest Preserve District officer honored with state recognition

A Forest Preserve District of DuPage County police officer was recently named a 2025 Illinois Juvenile Officers Association Officer of the Year, according to a news release from the forest preserve district.

Kim Eversole was recognized for her efforts to connect local youth with nature and law enforcement.

“Officer Eversole sets the standard for what community policing should look like,” said Forest Preserve District chief of police David Pederson. “Her commitment to building positive relationships with youth is inspiring and a vital part of our mission.”

Officer Kim Eversole’s youth outreach work

Eversole is a 14-year veteran of the department and serves as its community engagement coordinator. She is also a field training officer and responds to calls as a Metropolitan Emergency Response and Investigations Team drone operator, while also performing other patrol duties.

In 2024, she led a record number of youth outreach events, working with neighboring police departments, Illinois conservation police, sponsors, and volunteers to connect hundreds of kids with outdoor recreation.

Outings she organized included four “Cops & Bobbers” fishing events, as well as a Shop with a Cop program.

Eversole has also participated in several Forest Preserve District summer camps and community programs like National Night Out, helping provide educational experiences and further strengthening the bond between law enforcement and the community.

“Kim’s work in 2024 was exceptional, and her ability to connect with the community while balancing a full patrol load speaks volumes,” said Lt. Shelli Jandura, who submitted her nomination. “She goes above and beyond every day.”

Photo Courtesy: Forest Preserve District of DuPage County

