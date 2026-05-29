DuPage Forest Preserve invites residents to ‘Unplug to Recharge’ 

A summer campaign by the Forest Preserve District of DuPage County encourages residents to “Unplug to Recharge,” by setting aside screens and getting outside for 30 minutes a day through Labor Day.

The forest preserve has created a webpage where residents can sign a pledge to join the challenge, download a printable tracking sheet and sign up to receive emails with blog posts, seasonal activities, outdoor inspiration and nature facts.

‘Hit ESC’ and get outside

“We’ve all read the news. We all know the facts. Sometimes we have to put down those slick devices we carry around all day and look up at some trees and clouds instead,” the district says on the Recharge challenge webpage. “So get ready to hit ESC, change your background and clear your cache for real. Scroll to find out more!”

The challenge comes with some “fun challenges, contests and free swag to amp up your motivation,” the webpage says, including stickers and cinch backpacks for pickup at several locations. These will be available, while supplies last, during normal operating hours at visitor service offices at:

Preserves offer chance to recharge physically, mentally

The DuPage forest preserve maintains 26,000 acres of outdoor areas where people can boost their physical and mental health, so the call to decrease screen use is clear, officials say.

“People spend much of their day connected to screens, notifications, and constant distractions,” Anamari Dorgan, the district’s director of community engagement, said in a news release. “In fact, most hear the word ‘recharge’ and think about plugging in a device. This campaign plays on that idea by encouraging people instead to recharge mentally and physically by hiking, biking, fishing, wildlife-watching, journaling or simply enjoying quiet moments outdoors.”

Challenge ‘a nudge’ to connect with nature

The challenge is designed to encourage “those who need more than a nudge” to try unplugging in nature this season, the district says. The pledge, for those interested to join, reads:

“I pledge to unplug for at least 30 consecutive minutes each day and spend that time connecting with nature. During this challenge, I will set aside my screens and use those moments to explore, observe, and enjoy the natural world around me.”

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