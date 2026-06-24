DuPage Foundation awards over $1.3 million to 71 nonprofits

The DuPage Foundation has awarded over $1.3 million to local nonprofit organizations in its Spring Community Impact grant cycle.

Health and human services awarded

The foundation awarded $1,335,160 to 71 nonprofits in the health and human services sector. The selected nonprofits support mental health services, healthcare and recreation access, housing programs, and food insecurity.

Five Naperville nonprofits were among the dozens of organizations awarded: 360 Youth Services, Grow Wellness Foundation, Loaves and Fishes Community Services, Riverwalk Adult Day Services, and SamaraCare.

Additionally, $5,000 each was given as seed funding for newer DuPage nonprofits Empower Futurewave Foundation and Evergreen Shared Housing.

Increase in Community Impact grants

Twice a year, the DuPage Foundation’s Community Impact program awards grants to local nonprofits and projects that benefit the DuPage County community.

This cycle, DuPage Foundation fund representatives and donors provided $820,000 of the grant funds.

The support from donors allowed the foundation to award grants to 80% of applicants, a 40% increase from what was given in the spring of 2025, according to Barb Szczepaniak, vice president for programs.

“It’s remarkable to see consistent growth in impact each year,” Szczepaniak said in a press release. “This investment reflects our ongoing commitment to strengthening the network of care that supports our community.”

“Thanks to the generosity of our donor advisors and funding partners, we were able to make this our largest Community Impact grant cycle ever,” said Betsy Goltermann, DuPage Foundation

trustee and grant committee chair, “Seeing so many people come together in support of these nonprofits is truly inspiring.”

On June 11, grant recipients were invited to celebrate with DuPage Foundation staff, volunteers, donors, and community partners.

Applications open for fall grants

The DuPage Foundation is now accepting applications for its Fall Community Impact grant cycle. The foundation is looking for nonprofits in youth education, workforce development, environmental concerns, and animal welfare. Applications close Friday, September 4.

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