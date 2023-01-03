DuPage Foundation welcomes Mike Sitrick as new president, CEO

The DuPage Foundation will welcome Michael R. Sitrick, JD, CFRE, as its new president and CEO.

He’ll be taking over for David M. McGowan, CFRE, who served in the role for 25 years. McGowan retired December 30.

Years of service with the DuPage Foundation

Sitrick had been serving as the Foundation’s executive vice president for advancement. But his involvement with the group dates back to 2003, when he became the Foundation’s first full-time development staff member.

Sitrick took a break from that role to study and practice law, returning to the Foundation in 2013 to take over as lead with the advancement department. Since then, the Foundation has seen growth on a number of levels, boosting its assets from $50 million to $130 million, and bringing in $125 million in gifts.

Appointment unanimous

The Foundation’s Board of Trustees approved his appointment unanimously on December 8.

“We knew the day would come when Dave would decide to hand over the reins and I couldn’t be more pleased with the outcome in finding a strong successor to take over this important leadership role,” said Foundation Board Chair Nate Wasson, who chaired the search committee. “This is a textbook execution of a succession plan. Congratulations to Mike and best wishes to Dave as he closes this chapter of his career.”

Approval from his predecessor

McGowan voiced his approval of his successor.

“I’m delighted that the committee, search firm and Board confirmed what I have seen in Mike for nearly 20 years—that his skills and dedication to the Foundation’s mission make him the right person to lead the Foundation into its next phase of growth and impact,” said McGowan in a statement. “The extensive search process affirms that the Board selected the right person from a pool of highly-qualified candidates.”

Sitrick’s service

Among his accolades, Sitrick was noted as a “Four Under 40” recipient by the Naperville Area Chamber of Commerce in 2016. He currently serves as a board member of the DuPage County Estate Planning Council, and is an active member of the DuPage County Bar Association (DCBA).

“It is an honor to have been selected by the search committee and Board to succeed Dave and serve as DuPage Foundation’s next leader,” said Sitrick in a statement. “I never imagined when I relocated to DuPage 20 years ago that I would find not only a wonderful home, but a vocation about which I am fiercely passionate. Serving our community and constituents is a privilege.”

About the DuPage Foundation

The DuPage Foundation was established in 1986 to raise the quality of life in DuPage County. It’s mission is “to foster philanthropy, connect donors to area needs, and build community partnerships.” It receives contributions and bequests from individuals, corporations, organizations, and foundations seeking to make a difference for our community and the causes that matter most to them.

Naperville News 17’s Kim Pirc reports.

