DuPage plans major roadwork projects to improve safety, mobility

DuPage County plans to use $40.25 million in federal and county funds this year for transportation initiatives, maintaining existing infrastructure while also easing congestion and improving safety.

Under the DuPage County Division of Transportation’s 2026 Capital Program, nearly 45 miles of highway will be resurfaced and patched, making for a smoother ride and longer life span for the roadways, according to a news release from the county.

Work on Naperville Road, I-88 tollway bridges

One large local project will be the Naperville Road and channelization project, which will cover the stretch of that road from I-88 to Ridgeland Road. Work will be done to improve intersections and corridor roadways. Construction is slated to start in summer of 2026, with completion expected in November 2027. Drivers can expect intermittent lane closures during the course of the project.

Illinois tollway bridges over I-88 in both Naperville and Oakbrook will see bridge deck and wall repairs, specifically on Raymond Drive, Meyers Road, and Midwest Road. Work there will begin in June 2026 and be completed in November 2026, with intermittent lane closures anticipated.

Other work in Naperville will include traffic signal mast arm replacements on Diehl Road at Raymond Drive. Work on that, along with similar replacements in three other DuPage cities, started in 2025 and should be done by August 2026, with some daily lane closures expected.

Other big projects on the docket

Additional major projects on the docket in the plan include:

Warrenville Road bridge reconstruction, over the East Branch DuPage River (already underway, with Dec. 2026 completion date)

York Road reconstruction between Devon Ave.and north of IL 19/Irving Park Road (already underway, with Dec. 2026 completion date)

Lemont Road intersection improvements from 83rd Street to 87th Street (begin May 2026, to be completed by Nov. 2027)

“We want to make it easier for people to get around in DuPage County, whether it’s by car, via public transit, bicycle or on foot,” said Transportation Committee Chair Mary FitzGerald Ozog in the news release. “This year’s transportation program aims to improve safety and accessibility, addressing important areas of need. Completion of these projects will help relieve congestion in heavily traveled areas, improving mobility for people who work and live here.”

A full list of all the roadwork projects planned can be found on the DuPage County website.

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