DuPage Republicans looking to increase vote-by-mail participation

If elections are a game of numbers, there’s at least one number the DuPage County Republican Party wants to change — the number of Republicans signed up to vote by mail.

Party leaders hope that raising vote-by-mail participation could increase Republican voter turnout and reverse recent election results that led local Democrats to claim more seats.

DuPage County Republican Party Chairman Kevin Coyne of Naperville said the organization is launching an initiative this summer to increase registrations in the permanent vote-by-mail program, which been available statewide since 2022.

Vote-by-mail numbers: Democrats doubling Republicans

So far in DuPage County, 19,525 permanent vote-by-mail participants are signed up to receive Republican ballots, according to DuPage County Chief Deputy Clerk Adam Johnson, while more than double that number — 47,110 — are signed up to receive Democratic ballots.

“If Republicans don’t improve these numbers, there’s no path to victory,” said Coyne, a former Naperville City Council member.

By working with a consultant to encourage more Republicans to opt in for mail ballots, Coyne said the local GOP hopes to decrease the difference in vote-by-mail participation before the next election cycle — the spring 2026 primary.

“There’s a lot of good reasons to do it, and we’re going to push it aggressively,” he said.

Mail voting ‘greatly improves turnout’

The election math didn’t work out in Republicans’ favor in many local races this spring — in part, Coyne said, because the mail-in program allows a longer timeframe for the public to get informed and cast a vote.

Those who receive a mail ballot have about a month to cast it — and can also decide to vote in-person during early voting or on Election Day instead of mailing it in, Johnson said. When more Democrats are using the mail-in method and Republicans are largely trying to get all of their voters to the polls in one day, Coyne said, his party simply “can’t compete.”

“It’s become apparent that when voters get their ballot sent to their house, it greatly improves turnout,” Coyne said.

Republicans encouraging voters to ‘get that correspondence’

Republicans across the country have been reluctant to embrace mail-in voting, and Coyne said he understands the concerns many may feel about ballot security and the process in general.

But the permanent mail-voting process is here to stay, he said. That’s why DuPage Republicans will be engaging voters through mail and text messaging, along with social media and email newsletters, encouraging them to sign up to receive each primary and general election ballot by mail.

“Every time there’s a mail piece telling people to vote, it helps people get there,” Coyne said. “Just get registered and get that correspondence.”

DuPage vote-by-mail: How to sign up

Those interested in registering for the permanent vote-by-mail program in DuPage County can download the Permanent Vote By Mail Program Application form from the DuPage County Clerk’s website or contact the election division at (630) 407-5600.

Johnson said voters can choose to receive general election ballots only or to get a Democratic, a Republican, or a nonpartisan ballot for each primary election as well.

