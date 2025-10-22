DuPage Sheriff’s Office encourages safe, sober driving this Halloween

The DuPage County Sheriff’s Office is reminding those on the road this Halloween to practice safe, sober driving and remember, “It’s Not a Game.”

The department is sending that message as part of its holiday campaign, along with its regular reminders of “Drive Sober or Get Pulled Over” and “Drive High, Get a DUI,” according to a recent press release.

The sheriff’s office encourages those on the road to drive sober, buckle seat belts, and follow traffic laws over the holiday. The message is crucial over Halloween, they say, as kids and their families walk through neighborhoods after dark for trick-or-treating.

Tips for driving safely over the holiday

The sheriff’s office shared tips on how to get home safely for those planning to drink or use substances as they celebrate. Those include designating a sober driver for the night, taking public transportation, or using ride-sharing services.

Those spotting unsafe drivers on the road are encouraged to contact local law enforcement. The public can also help keep dangerous drivers off the road by taking keys from those who appear to be impaired and helping them find another way home.

Buckling up while driving, the sheriff notes, is also critical.

“And don’t forget to wear your seat belt every trip, every time,” Sheriff James Mendrick said. “Planning ahead, driving sober, and buckling up will help keep you and others safe.”

All passengers without seatbelts are also at risk of getting a ticket.

Impaired walkers should get assistance as well

Walking impaired can be just as dangerous, the sheriff’s office says, so those drinking or using substances should make sure a sober friend is with them to ensure they get home all right.

