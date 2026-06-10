DuPage time capsule memorializes America 250 celebration

As part of DuPage County’s ongoing celebration of America’s 250th anniversary, the county board organized a ceremonial time capsule on Tuesday.

“One day, our successors will open this capsule and gain an understanding of the issues we faced, our values, and our hopes for the future,” DuPage County Board Chair Deborah Conroy said.

DuPage officials contributed county memorabilia

Leaders from across the county were invited to attend and contribute items to the capsule.

“Today was a culmination of bringing all of our mayors and managers, our elected officials, our district members together to bring what they think is important that we tell people 25 years from now,” Conroy said. “What are the highlights? What are the struggles? What are the things that we want them to know that we were dealing with, so that they can look back and see where they came from, and obviously continue to move forward.”

Participants brought photos, pins, newspaper clippings, and other memorabilia reflecting life in their communities in 2026.

“Which could be anything from programs that they have to buildings that they’ve done, progress in terms of their towns, different organizations that are super important,” Conroy said.

Naperville’s capsule contributions

Naper Settlement organized Naperville’s contribution to the capsule with 15 items to commemorate the city’s history and celebrate the country’s 250th anniversary.

Those included the script from Mayor Scott Wehrli’s 2026 State of the City Address with a handwritten note, a photo of Naperville City Council members, a letter from Naper Settlement, photos from various 250th celebrations, and a city of Naperville pin.

Time capsule celebrates DuPage diversity

The time capsule will be kept inside the entrance wall at the Jack T. Kneupfer Administration Building on DuPage County’s campus until it is opened again in 2051.

“DuPage is an incredibly diverse community,” Conroy said. “It’s always a wonderful day when you can bring so many different people, and when you can see all those communities that make up DuPage County come together for a shared effort.”

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Photo courtesy: DuPage County