DuPage, Will County candidates filed for March primary

DuPage and Will County candidates have filed nominating petitions for the general primary election on March 17 of next year. Monday was the last day to file for the spring ballot.

DuPage County board members and elected officials

In DuPage County, several candidates are running for reelection, and no positions will be uncontested. Those running are:

County Board Chair

Deb Conroy (D) – incumbent

Gary Grasso (R)

Sheriff

As incumbent Sheriff James Mendrick has announced his bid for the Republican nomination for governor, the field is wide open for the following candidates:

Peter Joseph Cooliage (D)

Robert “Bob” Caroll (D)

Sean Nooman (R)

Edmond “Eddie” Moore (R)

County Clerk

Jean Kaczmarek (D) – incumbent

Paula Decon Garcia (D)

Patricia Kladis-Schiappa (R)

County Treasurer

Gwen Henry (R) – incumbent

Yeena Yoo (D)

Forest Preserve District 5 (one seat)

Michael Farmer (R)

Barbara O’Meara (D) – incumbent

Forest Preserve District 2 (one seat)

William “Bill” Wehrle (R)

Tina Tyson-Dunne (D) – incumbent

Jacalynn “Jax” West (D)

Dana Moreau (D)

County Board District 2, four-year term (one seat)

With current District 2 board member Yeena Yoo running for treasurer, a 4-year seat in the district is now up for grabs. Throwing their hats in the ring are:

Christopher Espinoza (D)

Guido Nardini (D)

Robert “Rusty” Stevens (R)

County Board District 2, two-year term (one seat)

Incumbent board member Paula Deacon Garcia is running for county clerk, which leaves an open 2-year seat in her district. Trying to claim that spot are:

Mahnoor Ahmad (D)

Theresa McClear (R)

Mary Rada Walters (D)

County Board District 3, four-year term (one seat)

Kari Galassi (R) – incumbent

Marcus King (D)

County Board District 3, two-year term (one seat)

Brian Krajewski (R) – incumbent

Ericka Polanco-Webb (D)

County Board District 5, four-year term (one seat)

Sadia Covert (D) – incumbent

Ian Holzhauer (D)

Chris Jacks (R)

Marylee Leu (D),

County Board District 5, two-year term (one seat)

Dawn DeSart (D) – incumbent

Daniel Alejandro Lomeli (R)

Will County primary race

On the Will County candidate lists for county board and elected offices, no positions are uncontested, and several incumbents are bidding for reelection.

County Clerk

Annette Parker (R) – incumbent

Michelle Stiff (D)

Sheriff

With longtime Sheriff Mike Kelley retiring at the end of his term, the following candidates have filed to replace him:

Justin Fialko (R)

James “Jim” Reilly (R)

Brian Cosner (R)

Patrick Jones (D)

Dan Jungles (D)

County Treasurer

Carmen Maurella III (R)

Raj “Pi” Pillai (R)

Tim Brophy (D) – incumbent

County Board District 11 (two seats)

Of the sixteen open seats on the county board this election, Elnalyn Costa was the only incumbent not to file for reelection. Here are the candidates vying to take her place in the two District 11 seats, with incumbent Jacqueline Traynere running for reelection:

Stephen Smith (R)

Tyler Giacalone (D)

Jacqueline Traynere (D) – incumbent

Sheldon Watts (D)

Barbara Ann Parker (D)

No new candidates will run for election in District 10, which includes part of Naperville. Incumbent board member Kelley Kickney’s term ends in 2028.

A full list of DuPage and Will County candidates can be found on the respective counties’ websites.

