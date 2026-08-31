DuPage, Will residents challenged to explore the outdoors this fall

Two seasonal initiatives are challenging DuPage and Will County residents to get outside and enjoy nature this fall.

Hiking around Illinois

The Conservation Foundation and Endeavor Health are once again teaming up for the ‘Take a Hike! Challenge’.

The challenge encourages people across the Chicagoland area to participate in weekly hikes from Sept. 1 through Oct. 27. These hikes can be completed close to home or elsewhere around the state.

Promoting health and wellness

Amy Phillips, the foundation’s DuPage County Programs Director, said the program pushes a well-rounded approach to wellness.

“Going outside is really healthy. Going outside and getting your body moving. It’s even better. And going outside and doing it with other people is probably the best,” Phillips said.

Group hikes

While participants can hike solo, the Conservation Foundation also has several scheduled, group events during the challenge period.

“We have these weekly events, and they are in a variety of different open spaces. Some are forest preserves, some are the different park districts, but they all have different themes and are with groups,” Phillips said. “And so the idea is that they would get to obviously participate in the challenge but also get to know one another. Whenever you’re doing this physically, and you’re outdoors and you’re doing it with other people, the benefits compound themselves.”

In Naperville, those include:

Evening Hike Club – Danada Forest Preserve, Sept. 2, 6 p.m.

Evening Hike Club – McDowell Grove Forest Preserve, Sept. 19, 6 p.m.

Family Hike with a Naturalist – Knoch Knolls Park, Sept. 19, 10 a.m.

Those who complete and track six hikes qualify for the ‘Take a Hike! Trail Blaze Award’, earning them a walking stick for their first year of participation, and a special medallion each year after.

Interested participants must register by Sept. 20.

Hiking through Will County

The Forest Preserve District of Will County’s annual ‘Woods Walk’ also returns Sept. 1, marking more than two decades of celebrating the area’s outdoor spaces.

Exploration close to home

The Woods Walk challenges hikers to explore 10 different featured trails across the county. Hikers walking seven of them by November 30 can earn a special medallion.

Eileen Koran, the district’s Recreation Coordinator, said it’s a great way to see new sights just a short distance from home.

“This is our 24th season doing this. And we highlight different trails throughout the county each fall to get people to try different trails that they might not usually get out to.”

Featured trails

This year’s featured trails are:

Hidden Oaks Preserve, 1.25 miles

Keepataw Preserve, 0.5 miles

Prairie Bluff Preserve, 2.75 miles

Rock Run Preserve — Paul V. Nichols Access, 2 miles

Joliet Iron Works Historic Site, 2.5 miles

Hickory Creek Preserve — Hickory Creek Barrens, 3.5 miles

Plum Valley Preserve, 1.08 miles

McKinley Woods — Kerry Sheridan Grove, 1.5 miles

Monee Reservoir, 2.25 miles

Forked Creek Preserve — Ballou Road Access, 4.25 miles

Koran encouraged hikers to get out and challenge themselves this year.

“I think a program like this can really help you to stretch your comfort zone,” Koran said. “Try trails that you don’t typically walk and see sights you don’t typically see by changing up your routine.”

Participants can record their hikes using a physical travel log or by downloading the Goosechase app. Completed logs must be submitted by Dec. 7.



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