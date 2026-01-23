DuPagePads stepping up as below-zero cold threatens homeless population

As temperatures fell below zero Thursday night into Friday, the extreme cold is posing a major threat for one particularly vulnerable population. DuPagePads is stepping up to help.

Providing a warm place to sleep

Its Executive Director April Redzic says the nonprofit is sheltering nearly 400 homeless people between its Interim Housing Center and emergency winter shelter program.

The IHC in Downers Grove was previously a hotel, and DuPagePads was helping people experiencing homelessness stay there during the COVID-19 pandemic. The organization then bought the building in 2022, so they could continue providing beds, showers, and food every night. The emergency shelter program is a separate initiative funded through a grant from the DuPage County Board.

Expanding access for overnight emergency shelter

Redzic says they have also extended their hours at their Access Center in Wheaton. Located at 703 W. Liberty Drive, the center is typically open only during the day giving homeless individuals a place for showering, laundry, and food, alongside services such as case management. However, DuPagePads will be keeping the Access Center open overnight from 4pm to 8am throughout the weekend and this coming week.

How you can help or be helped

If anyone is experiencing homelessness or knows someone who is, Redzic urges them to call 630-682 -3846 for help.

“Our Street Outreach team can go engage with them, both bringing them a coat and blanket, and to see if they wish to come into our Access Center for safety and warmth,” she said.

