Early Voting Kicks Off For DuPage And Will County Voters

Early voting kicks off today. DuPage County voters can head to the DuPage County Fairgrounds at 2015 Manchester Road in Wheaton to cast their ballots. That site will be open from 8 a.m. to 4:30 p.m. Monday through Friday and Saturdays from 9 a.m. to noon through October 24, at which point 21 more locations will open up for voting. Extended hours will then commence.

Updates In DuPage County

DuPage County now has a 100% paper ballot voting system in place. It’s also upped its number of early voting locations, doubling the number it had during the 2018 general election. Voters heading to the fairground location will also notice an updated parking lot and driveway.

“Nearly 34,000 people voted at the Fairgrounds during the 2020 General Election. Voters returning in 2022 will notice a night-and-day difference in the condition of the main parking lot,” DuPage County Clerk Jean Kaczmarek said in a press release. “All the bumps, potholes, gravel and puddles are now gone.

Will County Voter Information

Will County voters may now vote at the Will County Clerk’s Office at 302 N. Chicago Street in Joliet. That location will be open between 8:30 a.m. and 4:30 p.m. most Mondays through Fridays through October 28. Twenty-five additional voting locations in Will County will open starting October 24. Saturday and Sunday hours will kick in starting October 29, and extended hours will begin as of October 31.

Vote By Mail

Will County Clerk Lauren Staley Ferry said Will County residents who requested Vote By Mail ballots should start receiving them in the coming days. Her office has sent out nearly 36,000 packets.

Kaczmarek said in a press release that nearly 50,000 DuPage County voters have signed up for the permanent “Vote By Mail” system. This enables voters to sign up to receive a mail-in ballot for every election. This is the first year that system has been enacted in Illinois, after being passed into law by the Illinois General Assembly last year. Voters in both DuPage and Will Counties can sign up for the option through their county clerk’s websites. There they can also find a list of voting locations and more details on voting dates and times.

Election Day is November 8.

Naperville News 17’s Kim Pirc reports.

