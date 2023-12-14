Edward-Elmhurst Health named among 15 top health systems in the U.S.

Edward-Elmhurst Health, recently renamed Endeavor Health, was named among the top 15 health systems in the U.S. for the fifth year in a row by Fortune and PINC AI.

It made the list in the “medium health systems” category, along with five other similarly sized health providers.

How the rankings for the health systems were determined

For the rankings, Fortune and PINC AI measured health systems based on four metrics: clinical, operational, financial, and patient experience.

Edward-Elmhurst Health received five stars in clinical outcomes, operation efficiency, and patient experience. A grade on financial prowess was not provided.

President of Endeavor Health’s South Region Joe Dant said he was “honored” to see his organization make the list once again.

“Five years in a row speaks to the commitment to the safe, seamless, and personal care provided by our team members,” said Dant in a news release. “We’ve set and maintained a high standard of performance and quality and look forward to continuing that for the patients and community we serve.”

Previous honors for Edward-Elmhurst Health

Back in September, Naperville’s Edward Hospital was named among the top 100 hospitals in the nation by Fortune and PINC AI.

The local healthcare facility ranked No. 14 in the “large community hospitals category.”

