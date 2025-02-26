Edward Foundation empowers nurses with $36,000 in scholarships

The Edward Foundation has awarded $36,000 in nursing scholarships to eight Endeavor Health Edward Hospital employees who are seeking a degree or advanced degree in nursing, according to an Endeavor Health press release.
The recipients were recognized at a ceremony at the Naperville Edward Hospital on Feb. 20.
Eight team members receive nursing scholarships
The foundation awarded $10,000 Peter Veit scholarships to:
- Jacqueline Moecher of Naperville, Clinical Nurse Manager in Cardiac Telemetry, Edward Hospital
- Natalia Fuks of Minooka, Patient Care Technician, Edward Hospital’s Plainfield Emergency Department.
Additionally, $2,000 scholarships were awarded to Moecher, Fuks, and six other team members:
- Sandi Darnell, RN of Naperville, North Naperville Immediate Care
- Jamie Hilgeman of Naperville, Certified Medical Assistant, Endeavor Health Center, 1220 Hobson Rd.
- Maria Huerta, RN of Naperville, Oncology, Edward Hospital
- Brittany Lewis, RN of Aurora, Employee Health, Edward Hospital
- Saundra Sobczak, RN of Plainfield, Plainfield Emergency Department
- Alexis Trubitt of Alsip, Patient Care Technician, Edward Hospital
About the Edward Foundation
Established in 1990, the Edward Foundation has raised more than $61 million.
Its mission is to support Edward Hospital’s community healthcare initiatives, invest in advanced diagnostic and treatment technology, attract world-class medical professionals, and deliver the highest quality care to nearly 1.7 million patients within the area it serves.
Photo courtesy: Endeavor Health
(Front row, l to r, Natalia Fuks, Jamie Hilgeman, Jacqueline Moecher)
(Back row l to r, William Mitchell, Edward Foundation board member; Brittany Lewis; Sandi Darnell; Yvette Saba, President, Endeavor Health Edward Hospital; Patricia Fairbanks, Chief Nursing Officer, Edward Hospital; Maria Huerta; Alexis Trubitt; Alice Chin, Edward Foundation Board member; Louis Sands, President, Edward Foundation Board)
