Edward Foundation empowers nurses with $36,000 in scholarships

The Edward Foundation has awarded $36,000 in nursing scholarships to eight Endeavor Health Edward Hospital employees who are seeking a degree or advanced degree in nursing, according to an Endeavor Health press release.

The recipients were recognized at a ceremony at the Naperville Edward Hospital on Feb. 20.

The foundation awarded $10,000 Peter Veit scholarships to:

Jacqueline Moecher of Naperville, Clinical Nurse Manager in Cardiac Telemetry, Edward Hospital

Natalia Fuks of Minooka, Patient Care Technician, Edward Hospital’s Plainfield Emergency Department.

Additionally, $2,000 scholarships were awarded to Moecher, Fuks, and six other team members:

Sandi Darnell, RN of Naperville, North Naperville Immediate Care

Jamie Hilgeman of Naperville, Certified Medical Assistant, Endeavor Health Center, 1220 Hobson Rd.

Maria Huerta, RN of Naperville, Oncology, Edward Hospital

Brittany Lewis, RN of Aurora, Employee Health, Edward Hospital

Saundra Sobczak, RN of Plainfield, Plainfield Emergency Department

Alexis Trubitt of Alsip, Patient Care Technician, Edward Hospital

About the Edward Foundation

Established in 1990, the Edward Foundation has raised more than $61 million.

Its mission is to support Edward Hospital’s community healthcare initiatives, invest in advanced diagnostic and treatment technology, attract world-class medical professionals, and deliver the highest quality care to nearly 1.7 million patients within the area it serves.

(Front row, l to r, Natalia Fuks, Jamie Hilgeman, Jacqueline Moecher)

(Back row l to r, William Mitchell, Edward Foundation board member; Brittany Lewis; Sandi Darnell; Yvette Saba, President, Endeavor Health Edward Hospital; Patricia Fairbanks, Chief Nursing Officer, Edward Hospital; Maria Huerta; Alexis Trubitt; Alice Chin, Edward Foundation Board member; Louis Sands, President, Edward Foundation Board)

