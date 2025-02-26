Edward Foundation empowers nurses with $36,000 in scholarships

By: Jesus Cortez, NCTV17
Published: February 26, 2025 at 3:36 PM CST

Members of the Edward Foundation, Endeavor Health, and some of the scholarship recipients
The Edward Foundation has awarded $36,000 in nursing scholarships to eight Endeavor Health Edward Hospital employees who are seeking a degree or advanced degree in nursing, according to an Endeavor Health press release.

The recipients were recognized at a ceremony at the Naperville Edward Hospital on Feb. 20.

Eight team members receive nursing scholarships

The foundation awarded $10,000 Peter Veit scholarships to: 

  • Jacqueline Moecher of Naperville, Clinical Nurse Manager in Cardiac Telemetry, Edward Hospital
  • Natalia Fuks of Minooka, Patient Care Technician, Edward Hospital’s Plainfield Emergency Department.

Additionally, $2,000 scholarships were awarded to Moecher, Fuks, and six other team members:

  • Sandi Darnell, RN of Naperville, North Naperville Immediate Care
  • Jamie Hilgeman of Naperville, Certified Medical Assistant, Endeavor Health Center, 1220 Hobson Rd.
  • Maria Huerta, RN of Naperville, Oncology, Edward Hospital
  • Brittany Lewis, RN of Aurora, Employee Health, Edward Hospital
  • Saundra Sobczak, RN of Plainfield, Plainfield Emergency Department
  • Alexis Trubitt of Alsip, Patient Care Technician, Edward Hospital

About the Edward Foundation

Established in 1990, the Edward Foundation has raised more than $61 million.

Its mission is to support Edward Hospital’s community healthcare initiatives, invest in advanced diagnostic and treatment technology, attract world-class medical professionals, and deliver the highest quality care to nearly 1.7 million patients within the area it serves.

Photo courtesy: Endeavor Health

(Front row, l to r, Natalia Fuks, Jamie Hilgeman, Jacqueline Moecher)

(Back row l to r, William Mitchell, Edward Foundation board member; Brittany Lewis; Sandi Darnell; Yvette Saba, President, Endeavor Health Edward Hospital; Patricia Fairbanks, Chief Nursing Officer, Edward Hospital; Maria Huerta; Alexis Trubitt; Alice Chin, Edward Foundation Board member; Louis Sands, President, Edward Foundation Board)

