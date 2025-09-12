Emerging drug and alcohol trends in Naperville highlighted at liquor commission meeting

360 Youth Services in Naperville discussed some of the emerging drug and alcohol trends among youth in the area at a liquor commission meeting on Sept. 4.

The focal point of their discussion was the rise in consumption of “Alcopops,” sweet, pre-mixed alcoholic beverages that sometimes resemble soft drinks in both flavor and packaging.

Organization warns about ‘Alcopops’

During their presentation, prevention director Matt Cassity and alliance project coordinator Elise Schram explained that the drinks are high in sugar, which masks the taste of alcohol, making them more enticing for youth to indulge in.

Schram noted that their mild alcoholic flavor could lead to increased consumption and binge drinking, resulting in several other problems.

“You have a higher risk of rapid intoxication, so obviously a higher risk of alcohol poisoning, so that’s why it’s very problematic for our youth…And then a lot of long-term effects, so addiction, liver damage, mental health impacts,” said Schram.

Another issue, Schram said, is the marketing of these products, which often includes fruity flavors and bright colors and lettering, heightening their appeal.

She explained that this poses an added risk as more brands, known for carrying non-alcoholic drinks, are now also creating alcoholic beverages. For example, Sunny D, an orange juice brand, now carries a spiked version.

She emphasized the importance of ensuring proper placement of alcohol in stores and in homes to reduce confusion and limit youth consumption.

“Some of these manufacturers, although they were doing everything the way they were supposed to, Mountain Dew might be right next to a spiked Mountain Dew. And so if you were not looking closely, you might pick up one of the packages, not realizing it was alcoholic,” said Schram. “So we’re getting a lot of anecdotal data and talking with our teens about going to graduation parties and having these alcoholic drinks served, not realizing that they were alcoholic. So it’s more about just letting people know about the trends.”

Smokeless, discreet nicotine pouches a cause for concern

Another trend discussed during the presentation was the use of nicotine pouches, which are small, smokeless, tobacco-free pouches that are placed between the lip and the gum for nicotine release.

“Because it doesn’t have a tobacco base as part of it, it is often referred to as smoke-free or a healthier alternative. But unfortunately, there really is no healthy alternative when nicotine is considered,” said Cassity.

He encouraged the public to remain cautious of the “discreet” product, as it allows nicotine to flow through the system and “create a stronger chemical bond,” which can lead a person to develop an addiction.

“A lot of times, because there’s no smoke, they feel like there’s no harm associated with it. But nicotine is absolutely associated with cardiovascular disease, heart disease, and a lot of the other negative byproducts that we see with traditional tobacco products,” Cassity said.

He also advised the public to be aware of marijuana derivatives like edibles and waxes.

“The heavy use, especially with those dabs and waxes, can be linked to psychosis and schizophrenia in some youth. And then they also have the higher addiction risk for teens, especially if they’re starting them young,” said Cassity.

360 Youth Services talks under-regulated substances

The group also discussed some lesser-known substances that are slowly entering the mainstream. These include Kava, Tianeptine, and Kratom, categorized as under-regulated drugs by the group.

These three substances can be found at gas stations and designated shops, and often come in small bottles. Kava is sold as a drink, while the others are sold as pills or capsules.

Cassity explained that Kava, a depressant, is said to have calming and sedating effects; however, it is known to cause impairment and negatively impact the liver. Tianeptine is an antidepressant that acts on opioid receptors, similar to heroin.

At low doses, Kratom works as a stimulant; however, in high doses, it can have sedative effects and “can lead to psychotic symptoms, and psychological and physiological dependence,” according to the DEA.

With the substances readily available, the group said that increased regulations would be beneficial in reducing the risk of them falling into the hands of young people.

Currently, oversight of the drugs varies in different cities, leaving gaps. For example, when it comes to Kratom, in Naperville, individuals must be 21 or older to purchase it, but in Chicago and Illinois overall, the age restriction is 18 or older.

Schram and Cassity encouraged parents and guardians to be alert to protect the youth in the community.

As their presentation came to an end, commissioners commended them for their research and efforts to keep the public informed.

“I think this is very beneficial…it’s helpful for people that are disengaged,” said Commissioner Ray McGury.

The organization was invited back to present an updated report in approximately six months.

The next liquor commission meeting is scheduled for Oct. 9.

