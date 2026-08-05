‘Encouraging’ picture from 2026 mid-year crime data, Naperville police say

Crimes reported in Naperville stayed relatively stable during the first six months of 2026, reflecting the city’s status as one of the safest in Illinois, according to the Naperville Police Department’s mid-year crime statistics report.

The report, released this week, breaks down crimes into three categories and shows decreases from the same period last year for two of the categories.

Police Chief Jason Arres, in a narrative included with the report, said the “overall picture” of crime in the first half of 2026 “remains encouraging.”

Decreases in crimes against society, property

The number of offenses listed as crimes against society — including drug and weapons offenses — decreased from 278 during the first half of 2025 to 227 in the first six months this year. Crimes against property stayed nearly identical at 1,126 for the first six months of 2026, compared with 1,133 during the first half of 2025.

Crimes against persons, however, rose from 474 reported in the first half of last year to 528 between January and the end of June this year.

“Property crime remained stable, violent crime continues to represent a relatively small portion of overall reported crime, and many of the trends we are seeing can be reduced through awareness and community partnership,” Arres said in the narrative.

Trends in crimes against persons

While the total number of cases in the crimes against persons category increased in 2026 compared with 2025, these types of incidents have accounted for about 25% of the total crime in Naperville so far this year, police said. Within this category, 92% — or 397 — of the offenses are simple assaults, which include altercations and domestic incidents that do not involve weapons or serious injuries.

Police said domestic violence “continues to account for a significant portion of crimes against persons.” The report reminds anyone experiencing domestic violence that confidential help is available and encourages those in need to contact the Naperville Police Department’s Victim Advocate Gianna Trombino at (630) 305-5488.

Trends in crimes against property

Within the category of property crimes, financial crimes such as fraud amnd identity theft make up 36% of the total, police said.

Trends also highlight the importance of two critical crime prevention measures, police said — locking your vehicle and never leaving keys or key fobs inside.

Of the 67 reported vehicle burglaries during the first half of this year, police said 84% involved unlocked vehicles. And of the 17 vehicles reported stolen, police found signs of forced entry in only two of the cases.

“Simply locking your vehicle remains one of the easiest and most effective ways to prevent becoming a victim,” the report said.

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