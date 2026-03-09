Endeavor Health recruiting therapy dogs to comfort patients

Endeavor Health has put out a call for more therapy dogs. The health system is accepting applications for its animal-assisted therapy program at both Edward Hospital and Elmhurst Memorial Hospital.

The program is entering its 24th year, with more than 270,000 patient visits so far. According to an article by Endeavor, studies have shown that interactions with therapy dogs have a positive effect on a patient’s mental state.

What makes a dog a paw-fect candidate to be a therapy animal?

But not all dogs are a paw-fect match for the position. In order to be considered, dogs need to have certain qualifications, including:

Be at least one year old

Get along with other dogs

Be able to sit/stay/recall/leave-it on command

Walk on a leash without pulling

Do commands without needing a treat

Be current on vaccinations

Not be too vocal

Like people

Have lived with its owner for at least six months

Handlers of therapy dogs must be at least 18 or older, and it’s preferred that they’ve done a group obedience training class with their pet within the past year.

Application and testing information

Applications are available on the Endeavor Health website. After applying, pre-screenings will take place when applicable, and then those meeting qualifications will move on to temperance testing.

Those tests will take place Friday, April 24, or Saturday, April 25, at Edward Hospital, 801 S. Washington St.

Those selected for the program will then have mandatory training on Saturday, May 30, and Sunday, May 31.

Those seeking additional information can reach out to Cynthia Brooks either via email or by calling (630) 527-5305.

