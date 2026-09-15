Energy assistance for low-income customers launching soon in DuPage

A program that supports energy expenses for low-income households is launching soon for 2026, with expanded eligibility and funding available from the DuPage County Community Services Department.

The program, known as LIHEAP — or the Low-Income Home Energy Assistance Program — aims to help qualifying households with one-time benefits to pay their bills for electricity, natural gas and/or propane, and to pay for utility reconnection or furnace repair, the county said in a news release.

When to apply for energy assistance

The county is accepting calls at 630-407-6500 or 800-942-9412 starting Sept. 17 to schedule appointments for when the LIHEAP application period begins. Oct. 1 is the start date for applications for adults 60 and older, people with disabilities, families with children ages 5 and younger, and households experiencing utility disconnections. All others can apply based on income starting Nov. 1.

LIHEAP program guidelines require recipients who are customers of ComEd, Ameren Illinois, Nicor Gas, North Shore Gas and Peoples Gas to have income at or below 300% of the federal poverty guidelines, under eligibility standards that were expanded this year.

For a one-person household, a qualifying monthly income must be below $3,990. For two people, the amount rises to $5,410; for three, it’s $6,830, and for families of four, the amount is $8,250. The county provides income limits for households with five or more members on its website.

The county will accept applications until Aug. 13, 2027, or until funds run out.

Where LIHEAP applications accepted

DuPage County will take LIHEAP applications in person at the Community Services Department on the third floor at 421 N. County Farm Road in Wheaton. Some local nonprofit organizations and township offices — including several in the Naperville area — also will accept applications.

Participating locations include:

Lisle Township, 4711 Indiana Ave., Lisle; (630) 968-2087

Loaves & Fishes Community Services, 1871 High Grove Lane, Naperville; (630) 355-3663

Naperville Township, 139 Water St., Naperville; (630) 355-2444

Xilin Association, 1163 E. Ogden Ave., Naperville; (630) 355-4322

Documents needed for LIHEAP applications

Applying for assistance requires several documents, including proof of income from all household members for the previous 30 days, proof of Social Security Number or Individual Taxpayer Identification Number, copies of current heat and electric bills from within the past 30 days, and, if renting and utilities are included, a copy of the rental agreement and landlord contact information.

ComEd and Nicor will also provide LIHEAP-participant customers with a monthly discount on their bills through low-income discount rate programs.

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